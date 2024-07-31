2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price

The Nissan X-Trail SUV will enter a segment that is dominated by Toyota Fortuner. Until recently, Fortuner's closest rival has been Ford Endeavour. The segment now also boasts of models like MG Gloster.

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is all set to announce the price of the 2024 X-Trail SUV tomorrow (August 1). After being absent from the Indian market for almost a decade, the SUV is returning. Along with the SUV Magnite, Nissan's India range will only have the X-Trail as its second model. Since July 26, the automaker has been accepting reservations for the X-Trail, with a starting price of just Rs 1 lakh. Following the formal unveiling, Nissan has stated that it would begin shipping X-Trail SUVs to consumers the following month.

The Nissan X-Trail SUV is making a comeback and will challenge the Toyota Fortuner in a market that is controlled by it. Ford Endeavour has been Fortuner's closest competitor up until recently. These days, the category also includes cars like the MG Gloster. Nissan is hoping that the new X-Trail will take over for Endeavour following Ford Motor's withdrawal from India. Price, though, will be crucial for the Nissan SUV.

Nissan X-Trail: Variant and colours

The Japanese carmaker will only offer one type of the new X-Trail SUV when it debuts in India. There won't be any local production of the SUV. For now, however, the automaker will only offer the X-Trail via the Fully Built Unit option. There will be three exterior colour options for the SUV. These include Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White.

Nissan X-Trail: Specifications

The three-row SUV, the X-Trail, has enough for seven passengers. Its measurements are 1,725 mm in height, 1,840 mm in width, and 4,680 mm in length. The SUV's ground clearance is 210 mm, and its wheelbase is 2,705 mm. The SUV comes standard with a pair of 20-inch alloy wheels. The X-Trail is smaller than the Fortuner, Gloster, and even the Skoda Kodiaq in terms of size.

Nissan X-Trail: Features

The SUV X-Trail shares a similar design with the fourth generation model that has been available in international countries since 2021. LED headlights and DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, a speed limiter, an automatic parking brake with auto-hold, and a 360-degree camera are some of the features. The Nissan X-Trail is outfitted with a 12.3-inch digital instrument dashboard, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, numerous driving modes, and wireless charging, among other amenities.

Nissan X-Trail: Under the hood

Nissan offers a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine as its only powertrain choice, coupled with a mild hybrid 12-volt setup. The engine has a turbocharger and variable compression. The engine can generate up to 300 Nm of peak torque and 160 horsepower of power when mated to an automated CVT gearbox. Three drive modes—Eco, Standard, and Sport—can be switched between to improve fuel economy and activate an auto start/stop mechanism. The X-Traill will not be available with all-wheel drive, in contrast to several of its competitors. Since Nissan does not provide all-wheel drive to Indian clients, the SUV will only have front-wheel drive technology.

Nissan X-Trail: Price

It is probable that the X-Trail SUV will be marketed as a sizable family vehicle. It will compete with vehicles like as the Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq, and even the Jeep Meridian, which are offered in various price ranges from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. Expect the pricing of the SUV to be on the pricier side, as the X-Trail will be introduced through the import channel. Nissan may decide to retain the X-Trail SUV's ex-showroom starting price at Rs 40 lakh.

