2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

The upcoming MG Hector facelift has been revealed once again. The biggest change in MG Hector Facelift is that it gets a new front grille which is much larger and gets chrome inserts. The SUV is expected to be launched on January 5, 2023.

The 2023 Hector makeover, which is scheduled to make its premiere on January 5th, has already been revealed. In-depth photos provided by a UK-based auto customization business going by the Instagram handle @hertstintsandwraps have been revealed. In fresh pictures, the redesigned SUV is seen for the first time in person. The identical set of updates that were made to this automobile will also be applied to the model destined for India.

The new Hector will feature a range of significant updates which will renew its rivalry in the segment. An entirely new, considerably more aggressive grille with an argyle-inspired design has been added to the front. The headlights now have a new look. The bumper is brand-new. However, the location of the LED DRLs is still as it is in the current Hector.

Also Read | Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

Like previously, there are LED taillamps at the back. Previously located below the left taillamp, the HECTOR badging has been repositioned to the centre and is now somewhat dispersed throughout the tailgate. Additionally, the bumper has been updated.

The usage of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies including blind spot recognition, frontal collision warning, and lane departure warning will be one of the major changes to the 2023 Hector SUV. Even though the information isn't official yet, it's expected to be one of the new car's standout features.

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross

A larger 14-inch touchscreen is housed in a newly redesigned dashboard for the forthcoming Hector. For enhanced functionality and a more modern appearance, the revised dashboard will now have a double-layered appearance with D-shaped AC vents positioned horizontally. The new touchscreen display in the car will be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto thanks to the company's Next-gen i-Smart technology.

The SUV now costs between Rs. 14.43 lakh to Rs. 20.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It's anticipated that the new MG Hector 2023 would cost substantially more money. But MG has stated that the new Hector would be offered for sale alongside the current Hector. The upgraded SUV will continue to face off against competitors in its market including the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier.

Also Read | Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all