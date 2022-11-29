Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

    The upcoming MG Hector facelift has been revealed once again. The biggest change in MG Hector Facelift is that it gets a new front grille which is much larger and gets chrome inserts. The SUV is expected to be launched on January 5, 2023.

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked likely to launch in January next year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 7:47 PM IST

    The 2023 Hector makeover, which is scheduled to make its premiere on January 5th, has already been revealed. In-depth photos provided by a UK-based auto customization business going by the Instagram handle @hertstintsandwraps have been revealed. In fresh pictures, the redesigned SUV is seen for the first time in person. The identical set of updates that were made to this automobile will also be applied to the model destined for India.

    The new Hector will feature a range of significant updates which will renew its rivalry in the segment.  An entirely new, considerably more aggressive grille with an argyle-inspired design has been added to the front. The headlights now have a new look. The bumper is brand-new. However, the location of the LED DRLs is still as it is in the current Hector.

    Also Read | Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    Like previously, there are LED taillamps at the back. Previously located below the left taillamp, the HECTOR badging has been repositioned to the centre and is now somewhat dispersed throughout the tailgate. Additionally, the bumper has been updated.

    The usage of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies including blind spot recognition, frontal collision warning, and lane departure warning will be one of the major changes to the 2023 Hector SUV. Even though the information isn't official yet, it's expected to be one of the new car's standout features.

    Also Read | 5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross

    A larger 14-inch touchscreen is housed in a newly redesigned dashboard for the forthcoming Hector. For enhanced functionality and a more modern appearance, the revised dashboard will now have a double-layered appearance with D-shaped AC vents positioned horizontally. The new touchscreen display in the car will be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto thanks to the company's Next-gen i-Smart technology.

    The SUV now costs between Rs. 14.43 lakh to Rs. 20.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It's anticipated that the new MG Hector 2023 would cost substantially more money. But MG has stated that the new Hector would be offered for sale alongside the current Hector. The upgraded SUV will continue to face off against competitors in its market including the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier.

    Also Read | Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross gcw

    5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India From features to price know it all gcw

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today When where to watch unveiling event live gcw

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today: When, where to watch unveiling event live?

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth AJR

    Gautam Adani tops Forbes 100 richest Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani second; check their net worth

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: After Cristiano Ronaldo goal-scoring debate vs Uruguay, Portugal to present evidence to FIFA-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: After Ronaldo's goal-scoring debate vs URU, POR to 'present evidence' to FIFA

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: After primitive chants towards Milan Borjan, Croatia faces FIFA sanction-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: After 'primitive' chants towards Milan Borjan, Croatia faces FIFA sanction

    Disgraceful shameless Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid s comment on The Kashmir Files gcw

    'Disgraceful, shameless': Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid's comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon