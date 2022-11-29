Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist

    Though most minor modifications like leather seat covers and aftermarket alloy wheels do not violate the law, there are some that can land you in hot water with the cops.

    Is car modification legal in India? Here is a checklist
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    It is not unusual to see car owners driving their cars from the showroom to the workshop. Outfitting a car to make it stand apart from the rest on the road is every car owner's desire. Though most minor modifications like leather seat covers and aftermarket alloy wheels do not violate the law, some can land you in hot water with the cops.

    Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

    In India, the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988 governs all aspects of road transport vehicles. The Act contains detailed guidelines on driver and conductor licencing, registration of motor vehicles, control of their permits, traffic regulations, related insurances, liabilities, and penalties. Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 discusses what modifications a person can and cannot make to their vehicle.

    Illegal Car Modifications

    1. Tinted Glasses

    This is one of the most common traffic laws that motorists tend to flout in India. The glass of your car’s windscreen and the rear window should have minimum visibility of at least 70% according to the law and Rule 100 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) Acts 1989. A minimum visibility of 50% is required for side windows. Anything less than that will result in prosecution.

    2. Fancy Horns

    While most of us install louder aftermarket horns, some people install fancy horns, such as sirens and other pressure horns. These are illegal under the law and are punishable by hefty fines.

    3. Loud Exhausts

    A car’s exhaust system is supposed to serve two purposes. First, it regulates the amount of emissions emitted, and second, it regulates overall sound levels. Enthusiasts prefer aftermarket exhausts because they sound ‘great’ with higher noise levels. While this may boost ones ego, an aftermarket exhaust will not help if cops stop you on the road.

    4. Extra Lights

    In most major cities, replacing standard headlight bulbs with brighter units has become a sort of hobby for car owners. Then there are those who want to change the colour of standard fog lights and even indicator bulbs. While these make their cars look cool, cops do not like them. Every external bulb on a car has a pre-determined colour theme, according to the CMVR Act. If you tamper with it, expect to pay hefty fines.

    Legal Car Modification

    1. Colour of your car

    If you decide to re-paint your car in a different colour, make sure the RC is updated as well. A traffic officer may have a difficult time catching this offence. However, if he looks at the colour section of the RC during a routine documentation check, you could be in trouble.

    2. Upgrading the Tyres

    You have the legal right to replace your tyres as long as the new set meets the manufacturer’s specifications. However, when upgrading tyres, get ones with the same or higher speed rating and load index as the stock tyres.

    3. Suspension Upgrade

    You can improve the quality of your drive by getting a better suspension for your car. However, lowering the car too much can be dangerous. Increasing the ride height by several inches would also be beneficial.

    4. Modification for the Differently-Abled

    Acclimating vehicles for those with disabilities would allow them to drive independently and be self-sufficient. Adapted mirrors, wheelchair lifts, automatic or hand-operated clutch, accelerator, or brakes, and other modifications can make a vehicle accessible to them.

