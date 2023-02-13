Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Hyundai Verna bookings open, diesel engines axed; design teased ahead of launch

    Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the new 2023 Hyundai Verna at Rs 25,000 ahead of launch. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai Verna at Hyundai Dealerships across India or by visiting the dedicated website.

    Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the new 2023 Hyundai Verna at Rs 25,000 ahead of launch. Customers may reserve the brand-new Hyundai Verna at Hyundai Dealerships all throughout India or online. There are 4 different powerplant options available for the brand-new Hyundai Verna.

    The brand-new Hyundai VERNA is powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine from HMI, which is available with both a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT).

    Additionally, Hyundai provides the outdated 1.5 MPi petrol engine, which works with both a six-speed manual transmission and an IVT (IVT). All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready. The brand-new Hyundai VERNA will be available from HMIL in 4 trim levels: EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The new VERNA, according to Hyundai, has been designed to provide cutting-edge comfort, convenience, and safety.

    Also Read | Renault-Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs

    The new Verna's styling is based on Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design philosophy, and the sedan resembles the most recent Elantra. Similar to the Tucson SUV that was recently introduced in India, the car has a broad front grille that blends into the headlights, chrome aesthetic elements on the C-pillar, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    The car also has a tapered top and fastback-like appearance. Three new single-tone colours, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown, are among the seven monochromatic and two dual-tone exterior colour options available for the new-generation Hyundai Verna (New & Exclusive). The Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will compete against the new-generation Hyundai Verna.

    Also Read | Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 on THESE models; Check out all details

