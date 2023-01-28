2023 BMW X1 to launch in India today; From price to features, here's what we know

BMW will launch the 2023 BMW X1 in India today. One of the volume drivers for the German luxury car company, the X1 will enter the market in its third-generation guise. The SUV will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

A rather square-shaped BMW kidney grille and thin LED headlights are featured on the new BMW X1. The front bumper has been updated and now has a crisper appearance. The tail lights are LEDs. The car is mounted on standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2023 BMW X1 has features including a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.25-inch information display within the interior. Based on BMW Operating System 8, the standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus is designed. Additional standard equipment include an interior camera, BMW Digital Key Plus, BMW ID capability, two-zone automatic temperature control, sport leather steering wheels, BMW Maps, and a rain sensor with auto-on headlights.

Additionally, BMW will include technologies like parking assistance, which includes a reversing assist camera and a reversing assistant, cruise control with brake function, a front-collision warning system, and parking assistant as standard with the new BMW X1.

New petrol and diesel engines are predicted to be included to the 2023 BMW X1. The petrol engine might be a 1.5-liter unit with a maximum output of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 230 Nm coupled to a 7-speed Steptronic gearbox, while the diesel engine could be a 2.0-liter unit with a maximum output of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 360 Nm.

The new 1.5-liter petrol X1 offered in foreign countries is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 9.2 seconds and reach a peak speed of 208 kilometres per hour. The new X1 2.0-liter diesel has a peak speed of 210 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

The Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA will all be challenged by the 2023 BMW X1.

