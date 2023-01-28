Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India today; From price to features, here's what we know

    BMW will launch the 2023 BMW X1 in India today. One of the volume drivers for the German luxury car company, the X1 will enter the market in its third-generation guise. The SUV will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India today From price to features here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    BMW will launch the 2023 BMW X1 in India on January 28. The third-generation X1, one of the volume drivers for the German luxury automobile manufacturer, will hit the market. With the debut of the new BMW 7 Series, the first-ever BMW i7, the new BMW X7, and the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW has been quite busy this month.

    A rather square-shaped BMW kidney grille and thin LED headlights are featured on the new BMW X1. The front bumper has been updated and now has a crisper appearance. The tail lights are LEDs. The car is mounted on standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Also Read | Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV exclusive edition receives Rs 1.11 crore bid, auction to end on Jan 31

    The 2023 BMW X1 has features including a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.25-inch information display within the interior. Based on BMW Operating System 8, the standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus is designed. Additional standard equipment include an interior camera, BMW Digital Key Plus, BMW ID capability, two-zone automatic temperature control, sport leather steering wheels, BMW Maps, and a rain sensor with auto-on headlights.

    Additionally, BMW will include technologies like parking assistance, which includes a reversing assist camera and a reversing assistant, cruise control with brake function, a front-collision warning system, and parking assistant as standard with the new BMW X1.

    Also Read | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    New petrol and diesel engines are predicted to be included to the 2023 BMW X1. The petrol engine might be a 1.5-liter unit with a maximum output of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 230 Nm coupled to a 7-speed Steptronic gearbox, while the diesel engine could be a 2.0-liter unit with a maximum output of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 360 Nm.

    The new 1.5-liter petrol X1 offered in foreign countries is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 9.2 seconds and reach a peak speed of 208 kilometres per hour. The new X1 2.0-liter diesel has a peak speed of 210 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

    The Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA will all be challenged by the 2023 BMW X1.

    Also Read | 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled, know its features; bookings start at Rs 50,000

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV exclusive edition receives Rs 1 11 crore bid auction to end on Jan 31 gcw

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV exclusive edition receives Rs 1.11 crore bid, auction to end on Jan 31

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled know its features bookings start at Rs 50000 gcw

    2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel unveiled, know its features; bookings start at Rs 50,000

    Maruti Suzuki pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark Jimny Grand Vitara Brezza among the list gcw

    Maruti Suzuki's pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark; Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza among the list

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2 54 crore in India Check out all details here gcw

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV Want to book the latest car Here is how you can reserve it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    Recent Stories

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Holders Belgium wary of German resilience in final snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Holders Belgium wary of German resilience in final

    It was just one-off game, says Washington Sundar after India's loss to NZ in Ranchi T20I snt

    It was just one-off game, says Washington Sundar after India's loss to NZ in Ranchi T20I

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Manik Shah to contest from Town Bordowali - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Manik Shah to contest from Town Bordowali

    Love to watch Anime? Know where to watch Dragonball series, Blue Lock, Naruto and many more in India RBA

    Love to watch Anime? Know where to watch Dragonball series, Blue Lock, Naruto and many more in India

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon