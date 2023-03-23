2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

The eight-generation BMW 5-Series is all set to launch globally later this year in October. Alongside, the carmaker will also launch its all-electric i5 derivative in the first half of 2024. As for the 8th gen 5 Series, it will be available with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

In only a few months, BMW will unveil the eighth-generation 5 Series sedan to the public. The all-new i5 sedan will be the star of the new 5 Series, which is expected to push the boundaries of performance and comfort.

Currently, the brand only has the i7 and the i4 which are EVs based on their ICE counterparts, and the iX which is an EV developed from the ground-up. The new 5 Series will have certain design and aesthetic modifications, but overall, the car should look and feel comparable to the current-generation model. The brand is anticipated to stick to tradition and use blue exterior elements for the BMW i5.

The BMW 5-Series may employ an ICE, plug-in hybrid, or fully-electric powertrain thanks to the company's flexible design, which eliminates the need to create a separate architecture for electrified powertrains. A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available, and it will be exclusively for developed markets like Europe and USA.

The i5 sedan will be followed by the i5 Touring, according to BMW, making it a genuinely distinctive product on the market. In October of this year, the new 8th generation BMW 5 Series will go on sale in all markets.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan will be built exclusively at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The facility in Lower Bavaria is the company’s largest manufacturing site in Europe.

At the beginning of next year, India will receive the new 8th generation BMW 5 Series. It's interesting to note that BMW will only introduce the new 5 Series in LWB (long-wheelbase) form to challenge Mercedes-domination Benz's of the segment. BMW just stopped selling the 3 Series with a regular wheelbase and is only offering the 3 Series Gran Limousine presently.

Price estimates range from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Volvo S90 are just a few of the vehicles the ICE-5 Series will go up against. Although the Mercedes EQE and the Audi A6 e-tron will be some of the competitors for the electric i5 variant.

