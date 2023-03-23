Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

    The eight-generation BMW 5-Series is all set to launch globally later this year in October. Alongside, the carmaker will also launch its all-electric i5 derivative in the first half of 2024. As for the 8th gen 5 Series, it will be available with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch may get fully electric i5 variant here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    In only a few months, BMW will unveil the eighth-generation 5 Series sedan to the public. The all-new i5 sedan will be the star of the new 5 Series, which is expected to push the boundaries of performance and comfort. 

    Currently, the brand only has the i7 and the i4 which are EVs based on their ICE counterparts, and the iX which is an EV developed from the ground-up. The new 5 Series will have certain design and aesthetic modifications, but overall, the car should look and feel comparable to the current-generation model. The brand is anticipated to stick to tradition and use blue exterior elements for the BMW i5.

    Also Read | Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

    The BMW 5-Series may employ an ICE, plug-in hybrid, or fully-electric powertrain thanks to the company's flexible design, which eliminates the need to create a separate architecture for electrified powertrains.  A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available, and it will be exclusively for developed markets like Europe and USA.

    The i5 sedan will be followed by the i5 Touring, according to BMW, making it a genuinely distinctive product on the market. In October of this year, the new 8th generation BMW 5 Series will go on sale in all markets.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour

    The new BMW 5 Series Sedan will be built exclusively at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The facility in Lower Bavaria is the company’s largest manufacturing site in Europe.

    At the beginning of next year, India will receive the new 8th generation BMW 5 Series. It's interesting to note that BMW will only introduce the new 5 Series in LWB (long-wheelbase) form to challenge Mercedes-domination Benz's of the segment. BMW just stopped selling the 3 Series with a regular wheelbase and is only offering the 3 Series Gran Limousine presently.

    Price estimates range from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Volvo S90 are just a few of the vehicles the ICE-5 Series will go up against. Although the Mercedes EQE and the Audi A6 e-tron will be some of the competitors for the electric i5 variant.

    Also Read | 5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released Here is what we know so far gcw

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour check out all details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour

    5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023

    Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today When where to watch event LIVE Heres what you can expect gcw

    Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Here's what you can expect

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Recent Stories

    Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case AJR

    'Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

    Disagree with court decision AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    Beethoven DNA analysis genome map Locks of hair reveals details into German composer cause of death centuries later snt

    Beethoven's DNA analysis: Locks of hair reveals details into cause of death centuries later

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab Board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule - adt

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon