2023 Audi Q3 Sportsback SUV launched, priced at Rs 51.43 lakh; Know what's so special

Audi India has launched the Q3 Sportback in the country, with prices starting at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Technology + S line.

2023 has officially begun thanks to the debut of a new entry-level coupe SUV from Audi India. The price of the brand-new Audi Q3 Sportback in India is Rs. 51.43 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-orders for the same are already available for a nominal fee of Rs 2 lakh.

The Premium Plus and Technology trim levels of the Audi Q3's base model are available, with pricing starting at Rs 44.89 lakh and going as high as Rs 50.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The price of the brand-new 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback, ex-showroom, is Rs. 51.43 lakh for the fully equipped Technology + S line specification.

A 2.0-liter petrol turbocharged engine, which also powers the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and the basic Q3, propels the Audi Q3 Sportback. This engine has a 7-speed DCT and produces 187 horsepower and 320 Nm. Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive technology is included as standard equipment. In addition, it is stated that the Q3 Sportback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Based on the normal Q3 SUV, the Audi Q3 Sportback has a sloping roofline that gives it an SUV-coupe appearance. It has an octagonal grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, etc. The Q3 Sportback has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10-speaker sound system, six airbags, etc. as standard equipment.

Some of the key features on the new Audi Q3 Sportback include Audi Drive Select, Progressive steering, Comfort suspension, Hill Start Assist, Cruise control system with speed limiter and Leather wrapped 3 Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters.

