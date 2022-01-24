2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3, company announces commencement of bookings

When it does arrive, the Q7 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC60, despite having two additional seats.

Audi India has officially confirmed that the upgraded Q7 will be available in India on February 3. The news was made via a social media post by the German luxury manufacturer. Audi just announced the start of reservations for the next-generation Audi Q7 in India. The Audi Q7 may be booked with a Rs 5 lakh deposit. Customers may reserve the Audi Q7 online from the comfort of their own homes, or they can register their interest at a local Audi India store.

The Audi Q7 comes standard with Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select, quattro all-wheel drive, and driver-assist features, including Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera and Lane departure warning. Matrix LED Headlamps, Rear LED Tail Lamps, and front and rear dynamic turn indicators are standard. Four-zone air conditioning, an air ioniser and aromatiser, contour ambient lighting with 30 colours, and a B&O Premium 3D Sound System are among the comfort amenities.

There will be two trim levels for the Audi Q7: Premium Plus and Technology. When it does arrive, the Q7 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC60, despite having two additional seats.

Meanwhile, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated that following nine product releases in 2021, the company is looking forward to kicking off the new year with another outstanding offering - the renowned Audi Q7. According to him, customers have long admired the Audi Q7 for its commanding road presence and varied performance - both on and off the road. The Audi Q7 takes this further with a fresh look and amenities.

Also Read | Maserati MC20 sports car to launch in India in Q3 2022

Also Read | Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with limited-run special edition 911