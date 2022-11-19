Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong-un's daughter during ballistic missile test

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time on Saturday in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand inspecting the launch of the nuclear-armed country's largest ballistic missile the day before.

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong un s daughter during ballistic missile test gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, was reportedly spotted holding his daughter's hands during her first public appearance. Kim Jong Un is known for keeping his personal affairs quiet.

    Pictures from the state agency and social media show his daughter clutching Kim's hand while they examine military equipment, standing close to the leader in a white puffer jacket. The girl, who seemed to be with Kim when he observed a missile test fire on Friday, was not identified by the official media, according to KCNA.

    Also Read | Indian-origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University

    In its second significant weapons test this month, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Pyongyang International Airfield that touched down close to Japanese waters on Friday. This test indicated a potential capability to carry out nuclear attacks on the entire US mainland. The missile travelled 999.2 kilometres (621 miles).

    Kim Jong Un is a man of many secrets. However, Dennis Rodman, a former basketball player, claimed that Kim had a "baby" named "Ju Ae" in 2013, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. He claimed to have spoken to Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and to have spent time with the family, calling Kim "a good parent."

    Also Read | Exiled Iranian man who inspired Spielberg’s ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Given the lack of information regarding Kim's young children and the fact that North Korea has never said who would succeed him in the case of his incapacitation, observers have speculated that his sister and supporters would act as a regency until a successor is old enough to ascend the throne. Reports suggest that the leader's daughter attending this gathering could indicate that the core North Korean elites need to prepare for fourth generation hereditary succession.

    Photo credit: Joseph Dempsey | Twitter

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University gcw

    Indian-origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details AJR

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    Recent Stories

    tennis ATP Finals 2022: Do not think that a limit exists - Novak Djokovic after tiring win over Daniil Medvedev-ayh

    ATP Finals 2022: 'Don't think that a limit exists' - Djokovic after tiring win over Medvedev

    Freedom of speech not reach Elon Musk announces Twitter new policy to tackle hate tweets gcw

    ‘Freedom of speech, not reach’: Elon Musk announces Twitter’s new policy to tackle ‘hate tweets’

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022 drb

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022

    Reinstate Donald Trump Elon Musk begins Twitter poll let users decide gcw

    'Reinstate Donald Trump?' Elon Musk begins Twitter poll, let users decide

    Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs OFC: Pedro Martin brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Pedro Martin's brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2

    Recent Videos

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon