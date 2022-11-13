Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exiled Iranian man who inspired Spielberg’s ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian exile whose time spent at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport inspired filmmaker Steven Spielberg's movie 'The Terminal', on Saturday, died of a heart attack in Terminal 2F of the same airport. It was in 1988 that Mehran first settled at the airport after the United Kingdom denied him political asylum as a refugee despite the fact that he had a Scottish mother.
     

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri exiled iranian man who inspired spielberg the terminal dies at paris airport gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    The Iranian exile Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose time spent at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport served as the inspiration for director Steven Spielberg's film "The Terminal," passed away on Saturday from a heart attack at Terminal 2F of the same airport, according to Variety. The report claims that Mehran, who also went by the moniker Sir Alfred, had just resumed residing in the airport. He resided in Charles de Gaulle Airport's Terminal 1.

    Mehran originally made a home at the airport in 1988 after the UK denied him political asylum as a refugee despite the fact that his mother was Scottish. From 1988 through 2006, Nasseri resided in Terminal 1 of the airport, initially out of the law since he lacked residency documents and then by apparent choice.

    Also Read | Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

    Media report claims that he opted to live at the airport on purpose after claiming to be stateless and that he always kept his bags close at hand. 18 years after initially staying there, Mehran left the airport for the first time when he was hospitalised in 2006, according to Variety. He used to spend his time reading, journaling, and studying economics.

    Nasseri was born in 1945 to an Iranian father and a British mother in Soleiman, a region of Iran that was then governed by the British. In 1974, he left Iran to attend college in England. He said that upon his return, he was deported without a passport and imprisoned for participating in anti-Shah demonstrations.

    Also Read | It's productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit

    He submitted applications for political asylum in many European nations. He received refugee credentials from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Belgium, but he claimed his briefcase, which included the refugee certificate, was stolen at a Paris railway station.

    Based on his unusual circumstance, Spielberg made the 2004 movie "The Terminal." Tom Hanks played an Eastern European guy who lives in the John F. Kennedy airport in New York after being refused admission to the US. Apart from that, Mehran, who was the focus of various documentaries and journalistic profiles, served as inspiration for the 1993 French film "Tombes du ciel," starring Jean Rochefort. He was reportedly born in the Iranian city of Masjed Soleiman in 1945, and his autobiography, titled "The Terminal Man," was released in 2004.

    Also Read | Americans want to preserve democracy and protect right to choose: Joe Biden after US midterms

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas 6 feared dead gcw

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

    China eases COVID restrictions cuts quarantine period removes curbs on international flights gcw

    China eases COVID restrictions, cuts quarantine period, removes curbs on international flights

    It s productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit - adt

    It's productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    Recent Stories

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas 6 feared dead gcw

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Causes, complications, and lifestyle changes you can make to avoid it and improve your child's health sur

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Causes, complications, and lifestyle changes you can make to avoid it and improve you

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG preview: While history favours Pakistan, form takes England corner-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: While history favours Pakistan, form takes England's corner

    Childrens Day 2022 Films, shows you can watch with your kids on the occasion sur

    Children's Day 2022: Films, shows you can watch with your kids on the occasion

    Daily Horoscope for November 13 2022 Aries scorpio Gemini Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 13, 2022: Good day for Aries, Leo; be careful Gemini, Pisces

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon