Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Bank President David Malpass lauds India, says its support to poor during COVID-19 remarkable

    Malpass in the forward to the report said the rise in poverty in poorer countries reflects economies that are more informal, social protection systems that are weaker, and financial systems that are less developed. Yet several developing economies achieved notable successes during COVID-19, PTI reported.

    World Bank President David Malpass lauds India, says its support to poor during COVID-19 remarkable AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday hailed India and said that India's support to the poor and needy during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is remarkable, and other nations should adopt India’s move of targeted cash transfer instead of broad subsidies.

    In a release by the World Bank, it said that COVID-19 marked the end of a phase of global progress in poverty reduction. "During the three decades that preceded its arrival, more than 1 billion people escaped extreme poverty. The incomes of the poorest nations gained ground, Malpass said in the forward to a study," the release said.

    Also read: 'Armed forces are real pride of India': Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli

    According to reports, the poorest people bore the steepest costs of the pandemic — income losses averaged four per cent for the poorest 40 per cent, double the losses of the wealthiest 20 percent of the income distribution.

    Malpass in the forward to the report said the rise in poverty in poorer countries reflects economies that are more informal, social protection systems that are weaker, and financial systems that are less developed. Yet several developing economies achieved notable successes during COVID-19, PTI reported.

    Also read: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    "Helped by digital cash transfers, India managed to provide food or cash support to a remarkable 85 percent of rural households and 69 per cent of urban households. South Africa initiated its biggest expansion of the social safety net in a generation, spending USD 6 billion on poverty relief that benefited nearly 29 million people," Malpass said.

    In 2020, despite an economic contraction, Brazil managed to reduce extreme poverty, primarily using a family-based digital cash-transfer system.

    Also read: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    "In short, fiscal policy — prudently used and considering the initial country conditions in terms of fiscal space — does offer opportunities for policymakers in developing economies to step up the fight against poverty and inequality. To realise the potential of fiscal measures, the report calls for action on three fronts," Malpass said.

    "Targeted cash transfers are a far more effective mechanism for supporting poor and vulnerable groups: more than 60 percent of spending on cash transfers goes to the bottom 40 per cent. Cash transfers also have a larger impact on income growth than subsidies," Malpass wrote.

    With this, it can be seen that COVID-19 has underlined how progress achieved over decades can suddenly vanish. "High-return investments in education and infrastructure projects should be made now. Governments need to improve their preparation for the next crisis," he added.

    (With inputs fromPTI)

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to f off gcw

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California AJR

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

    Recent Stories

    KCR packs up TRS goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi gcw

    KCR packs up TRS, goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today gcw

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts, first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha Ali Fazal reception drb

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon