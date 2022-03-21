Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros, wife of former Ukrainian MP tries to flee country

    Former Ukrainian MP wife attempted to escape war-hit Ukraine and enter Hungary through Zakarpattia province. But, the Hungarian border guards caught her with the money at the border and was forced to declare it.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kotvytskyy's wife reportedly tried to flee Ukraine with around 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros cash stashed in suitcases. 

    She attempted to escape war-hit Ukraine and enter Hungary through Zakarpattia province. But, the Hungarian border guards caught her with the money at the border and was forced to declare it, NEXTA media reported on Monday morning. 

    Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and conducted airstrikes across the country. 

    Since the war, as per the UN, nearly 10 million people have been displaced across Ukraine. Around 3.4 million have been fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

    In the war, nearly a hundred civilians, including children, have died; the actual number is not yet declared. In contrast, Ukraine has claimed that more than 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

    Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and financial penalties on Russia to pressure the country into ceasing its offensive.

    On Sunday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated he is ready for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he fears a third global war would erupt if diplomacy fails.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
