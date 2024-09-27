Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Japan's next Prime Minister, longtime rival of Shinzo Abe

Shigeru Ishiba, a 67-year-old veteran lawmaker and former Defence Minister, has long aspired to lead Japan. This was his fifth attempt to secure the top post in the LDP, having previously lost four leadership bids, including a 2012 contest against his long-time rival, Shinzo Abe.

Shigeru Ishiba on Friday (September 27) won the race to become Japan's next prime minister, succeeding Fumio Kishida as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The closely contested election saw Ishiba defeat hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off, marking one of the most unpredictable leadership races in decades, with a record nine candidates competing.

Following Ishiba's victory, outgoing Prime Minister Kishida expressed his confidence in the new leader. According to Nikkei Asia, Kishida said, "We must ask the new LDP president, Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, to create a strong cabinet with his executive power, decisiveness, and ability to create policies, and produce results."

Ishiba, a former banker, has focused much of his 38-year political career on security issues and revitalising Japan's rural areas. He hails from the rural region of Tottori and entered politics in 1986 at the age of 29, after earning a law degree and working in banking.

Over his career, Ishiba has held several high-ranking positions within the LDP, including Secretary General and Minister of Agriculture. He has also been a vocal critic of certain party policies, such as the increased use of nuclear energy, and has called for more socially progressive reforms, including allowing married couples to use separate surnames—a move opposed by many conservative lawmakers.

