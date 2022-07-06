Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nadhim Zahawi, UK's new finance minister replacing Rishi Sunak

    Nadhim Zahawi's appointment comes after Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other, potentially costing the British Prime Minister the support of the men in charge of dealing with two of Britain's most pressing issues: the cost-of-living crisis and rising Covid-19 infections.

    Who is Nadhim Zahawi UK s new finance minister replacing Rishi Sunak gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed new UK Health Secretary and Finance Minister on Tuesday, following the resignations of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The British Prime Minister named UK Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay as the new health secretary, and UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi as the new finance minister.

    Here's what we know about Zahawi

    Zahawi came to Britain as a toddler with his Kurdish family and spoke no English. He made a successful business career in the United Kingdom. Nadhim Zahawi, 55, co-founded the influential polling firm YouGov and was involved in local Conservative politics in London before becoming an MP in 2010. He was also well praised for coordinating the deployment of pandemic vaccinations in the United Kingdom.

    Also Read | With backing of 211 MPs, UK PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    Zahawi previously served as Education Secretary. Michelle Donelan, a former junior education minister, took over as education secretary. He was named minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccination rollouts in 2020 after serving in minor ministerial responsibilities in the education and business sectors. Boris Johnson promoted him to the cabinet in 2021 to oversee education policy.

    Interestingly, Zahawi's private riches, like Rishi Sunak's, has garnered criticism, especially when he claimed parliamentary costs for heating his horse stables in 2013.

    Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules

    Nadhim Zahawi's appointment comes after Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other, potentially costing the British Prime Minister the support of the men in charge of dealing with two of Britain's most pressing issues: the cost-of-living crisis and rising Covid-19 infections. Both ministers spoke to the British PM's credibility on a day in which the prime minister was forced to retract prior claims regarding the crisis that has rocked his government for the past six days.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Robert 'Bobbie' Crimo? the prime suspect of the Highland Park Parade shooting - adt

    Who is Robert 'Bobbie' Crimo? the prime suspect of the Highland Park Parade shooting

    An ode to courage national police day Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed snt

    An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

    Explained How Russian-Ukrainian war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet snt

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet

    Wondering what a CEO s resume looks like Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974 gcw

    Wondering what a CEO's resume looks like? Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people - adt

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people

    Recent Stories

    football PSG boss Christophe Galtier 'happy' Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure snt

    PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

    Ranveer Singh to be the new age Shaktimaan drb

    Birthday boy Ranveer Singh to be the new-age ‘Shaktimaan’?

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: No Progress on Kyrie Irving trade-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5 per cent larger display Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5% larger display? Here's what we know

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers before July 19 - adt

    Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for positions as CA Specialist Officers before July 19

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon