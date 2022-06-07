With backing of 211 MPs, UK PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The flamboyant leader, known for his ability to shrug off controversies, has struggled to move on from disclosures that he and his staff had alcoholic parties that violated the COVID-19 limitations they placed on others.

    London, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote, earning enough support from his Conservative Party to save his job despite a significant revolt that has left him a weakened leader with an unclear future.

    Conservative MPs' support for him has dwindled as some consider a leader known for his ability to connect with voters as a problem rather than an advantage in elections. Johnson received the support of 211 out of 359 Conservative parliamentarians in a secret ballot, which was more than the simple majority required to retain power but still represented a large rebellion of 148 MPs.

    Also Read | Britain PM Boris Johnson to face confidence vote over 'partygate' scandal

    Johnson termed it a "convincing" victory and urged the party to "come together." "What it means is that as a government, we can move on and focus on things that I believe are very important to people," he explained. Most political pundits thought Johnson would overcome the challenge since there was no obvious front-runner to follow him.

    The mutiny, though, might be a watershed moment for him — and an indication of profound Conservative splits, less than three years after he led the party to its largest election triumph in decades.

    Johnson's margin of victory is narrower than that of his predecessor, Theresa May, in a comparable referendum in December 2018. Six months later, she was compelled to quit.

    Since taking over as Prime Minister in 2019, Johnson has guided the country out of the European Union and through a pandemic, both of which have shook the country's social and economic foundations.

    Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules

    The decision comes at a time when Johnson's government is under great pressure to reduce the burden of increasing energy and food prices. The disclosures that he and his employees conducted unlawful parties during lockdowns have been the most damaging to his leadership. This infuriated the country, as well as many Conservatives.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
