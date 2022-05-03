Wedding video of Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in a landmine blast will leave you in tears

A Ukrainian nurse, who lost her legs in a Russian landmine explosion, has shared an emotional first dance with her husband after getting married in a hospital in Lviv.

"Love and war always go together. They are the peaks of human emotion! Evil and good, beauty and ugliness." - Rick Riordan

A heartwarming footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms amidst Russia's full-blown war on Ukraine, proves what Riordan once famously quoted.

In the emotional clip, a Ukrainian nurse, who lost her legs in a Russian landmine explosion, shares her first dance with her husband at their wedding in a Lviv hospital.

23-year-old Oksana was reportedly walking with Viktor when she stepped on a mine in their hometown of Lysychansk in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region on March 27. According to the Lviv medical association, the couple were returning home 'along a familiar path', when the fateful incident occured.

Viktor escaped unhurt, but unfortunately Oksana lost her legs and four fingers in the explosion. However, the Ukrainian nurse miraculously survived after undergoing four operations. Post surgery, she was evacuated west towards the city of Dnipro, before arriving in Lviv four days ago to be fitted with prosthetics.

The couple, who already have two children, decided to tie the knot upon arriving at Lviv. The beautiful footage, now viral on social media, shows Viktor embracing Oksana as the newly weds twirl gently around the hospital room with happy onlookers applauding.

Also read: Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

Ukraine's parliament shared the heartwarming news via their official Twitter account, posting footage of the couple's first dance as husband and wife and wished them future happiness. The tweet described Oksana and Viktor's wedding as the culmination of 'a very special love story' and wished the couple 'happiness and long years together'.

Their wedding celebration took place on the ward of the surgery centre ahead of Oksana's preparations to be fitted with prosthetic limbs and begin learning how to walk again. Oksana is now preparing to travel to Germany with her husband for further treatment.

Also read: Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery, likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief: Report