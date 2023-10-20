'We fight for our existence': Israel resolute ahead of Gaza ground offensive; vows to defeat Hamas (WATCH)

"Defense is the essence of what we do - defense of our homes, our people, and our very existence. Defense is about prevention. It's about ensuring that the atrocities of October 7 never happen again," said IDF spokesperson LTC (Res.) Jonathan Conricus ahead of impending Gaza ground offensive.

As tensions in the Gaza Strip continue to escalate, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) find themselves facing an urgent and complex task: defending their homeland from the persistent threat of Hamas. Ahead of their ground offensive into Gaza, IDF Spokesperson LTC (Res.) Jonathan Conricus provides a powerful insight into the essence of their mission: defense. It's more than a duty; it's the preservation of homes, lives, and an entire nation.

According to the IDF, defense, in this context, is about prevention. The goal is to ensure that the horrors of October 7th, when Hamas initiated a comprehensive attack known as the "Al-Aqsa Flood," are not repeated. In response to this unprecedented threat, the IDF is leaving no stone unturned, drawing on its skilled personnel and vast resources to protect the nation.

"We are the Israel Defense Forces. Defense is the essence of what we do - defense of our homes, our people, and our very existence. Defense is about prevention. It's about ensuring that the atrocities of October 7 never happen again. Our soldiers, our reservists, we are real people - lawyers, electricians, school teachers, sons, daughters, fathers and mothers. Many of us have lost our loved ones. We've left it all behind to fight on the front lines and defend our families at home because we have no choice but to fight for our safety and very existence. We will defeat Hamas on the battlefield and help southern Israel flourish again," said IDF spokesperson ahead of the impending ground offensive into Gaza.

This statement from the IDF comes a day after Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, visited troops on the Gaza border, and told them, “You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come.”

“I am tasked with leading us to victory,” Gallant told the soldiers. “We will be precise and forceful, and we will keep going until we fulfil our mission.”

Following Gallant's visit, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcasted a video of himself with troops near the border. “We will win with all our strength. The entire people of Israel stand behind you, and we will strike hard against our enemies to achieve victory,” he told the soldiers.

The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, initiated a comprehensive attack named "Al-Aqsa Flood." Thousands of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, while armed groups entered settlements in the region. The Israeli army responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks have resulted in significant casualties. In Israel, 1405 individuals, including 304 soldiers, were reported killed, with 3,968 people wounded. In Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded 3,478 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries. In the occupied West Bank, 66 Palestinians were killed, and about 1,300 people were injured in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.