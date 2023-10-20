Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas war: Satellite imagery reveals IDF's preparedness for ground offensive into Gaza

    Israel gear up for a potential ground offensive in Gaza amid ongoing war with Hamas, with satellite imagery revealing massive troop and tanks buildup showcasing IDF's preparedness.

    Israel Hamas war: Satellite imagery reveals IDF's preparedness for ground offensive into Gaza snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Israeli security officials have indicated their preparedness for a ground offensive into Gaza, which they describe as more extensive and intense than any previous conflict with Hamas. Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, visited troops on the Gaza border on Thursday, and told them, “You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come.”

    “I am tasked with leading us to victory,” Gallant told the soldiers. “We will be precise and forceful, and we will keep going until we fulfil our mission.”

    Following Gallant's visit, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcasted a video of himself with troops near the border. “We will win with all our strength. The entire people of Israel stand behind you, and we will strike hard against our enemies to achieve victory,” he told the soldiers.

    Satellite images reveal Israel's substantial deployment of tanks and armored vehicles to two locations in northern Gaza. Reports suggest tens of thousands of Israeli troops are outlining plans for a ground offensive, which could be the largest since the 2006 invasion of Lebanon. Reports have also suggested that United States President Joe Biden, after meeting with Israeli PM, has given approval for a ground operation.

    The military buildup shown in satellite imagery is situated approximately 6 kilometers from Erez, the primary entry point on Gaza's northern border. These locations are marked as areas where tanks have been gathered.

    Satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite reveal areas of significant destruction in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to Israeli attacks.

    The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, initiated a comprehensive attack named "Al-Aqsa Flood." Thousands of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, while armed groups entered settlements in the region. The Israeli army responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

    The Israeli attacks have resulted in significant casualties. In Israel, 1405 individuals, including 304 soldiers, were reported killed, with 3,968 people wounded. In Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded 3,478 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries. In the occupied West Bank, 66 Palestinians were killed, and about 1,300 people were injured in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict vkp

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks gcw

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price anr

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza? vkp

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    Recent Stories

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict vkp

    Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain faces legal trouble for backing Israel in ongoing conflict

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks gcw

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price anr

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon