Israel-Hamas war: Satellite imagery reveals IDF's preparedness for ground offensive into Gaza

Israel gear up for a potential ground offensive in Gaza amid ongoing war with Hamas, with satellite imagery revealing massive troop and tanks buildup showcasing IDF's preparedness.

Israeli security officials have indicated their preparedness for a ground offensive into Gaza, which they describe as more extensive and intense than any previous conflict with Hamas. Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, visited troops on the Gaza border on Thursday, and told them, “You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come.”

“I am tasked with leading us to victory,” Gallant told the soldiers. “We will be precise and forceful, and we will keep going until we fulfil our mission.”

Following Gallant's visit, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcasted a video of himself with troops near the border. “We will win with all our strength. The entire people of Israel stand behind you, and we will strike hard against our enemies to achieve victory,” he told the soldiers.

Satellite images reveal Israel's substantial deployment of tanks and armored vehicles to two locations in northern Gaza. Reports suggest tens of thousands of Israeli troops are outlining plans for a ground offensive, which could be the largest since the 2006 invasion of Lebanon. Reports have also suggested that United States President Joe Biden, after meeting with Israeli PM, has given approval for a ground operation.

The military buildup shown in satellite imagery is situated approximately 6 kilometers from Erez, the primary entry point on Gaza's northern border. These locations are marked as areas where tanks have been gathered.

Satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite reveal areas of significant destruction in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to Israeli attacks.

The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, initiated a comprehensive attack named "Al-Aqsa Flood." Thousands of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, while armed groups entered settlements in the region. The Israeli army responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks have resulted in significant casualties. In Israel, 1405 individuals, including 304 soldiers, were reported killed, with 3,968 people wounded. In Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded 3,478 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries. In the occupied West Bank, 66 Palestinians were killed, and about 1,300 people were injured in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.