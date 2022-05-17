Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: UK riders get stuck at 235 feet in air after rollercoaster malfunctions, video goes viral

    UK, First Published May 17, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Thrill seekers at a United Kingdom amusement park were left hanging at 235 feet in the air after a rollercoaster breakdown. The event occurred at Blackpool Pleasure Beach when the renowned Big One broke down near the peak of its terrifyingly steep descent. A video of the incident went popular on social media. People may be seen walking up the ride, utilising the side steps to board the carriage.

    Sallie Ehlen shared the video, writing, "When you've just gotten off the Big One and the following car gets stuck at the top."

    The apparent breakdown over the weekend, according to the DailyStar, left passengers on the famed rollercoaster trapped at the very top of its scary steep drop. Riders stated that once the ride came to a halt in the middle, people began walking up the coaster using the side steps to get access to the carriage. No one was hurt in the event.

    No one was hurt in the event. This isn't the first time the rollercoaster has broken down. A train ascending the lift hill stopped in April 2021, leaving a number of riders trapped at the top of the ride.

    Big One was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world when it first opened in 1994. Because of its height and prominence on the Blackpool skyline, it can be viewed from throughout the Fylde coast.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first occasion that park visitors have become caught on a ride. Riders at Carowinds amusement park in the United States were left hanging upside down for over 45 minutes earlier this month after a rollercoaster broke down mid-way. Carowinds amusement park issued a statement stating that the park's maintenance personnel responded immediately and that no visitors were in danger at any time.

