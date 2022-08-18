Watch: ‘Baba Bulldozer’ decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence, a Tiranga rally was carried out by the Indian-origin people in New Jersey. During the event, a bulldozer featuring posters of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath was spotted in the US.

To mark the glory of 75 years of India's independence, several events were held this week to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian national flag and addressed the nation at the Red Fort.

Also Read: Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

Indians residing in the New Jersey, USA, celebrated the occasion with patriotic enthusiasm. During the event, the Indian-origin people carried out a tiranga rally, and a bulldozer was decorated with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Yatra video has emerged on Twitter with the caption, "Bulldozer rally in Asian Township New Jersey USA which is baba with buldozer."

CM Yogi’s face can be seen in the video with ‘Baba ka bulldozer’ written on it. The video shows the bulldozer driving around the streets of New Jersey. Reportedly, the Tiranga rally was carried out by the Indian community people of Addition Township in New Jersey, USA. During the celebration, the speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin, joined the Indian residents. The streets of New Jersey echoed with the slogans of ‘CM Yogi Zindabad’ and ‘Bulldozer Baba Zindabad’.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received over 7230 views and 11 likes. Many Indian leaders attended the Independence day celebrations in the US. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen participating in the Indian flag hoisting at “Times Square” in New York. He also partook in the Independence Day parade in New Jersey, US. Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video