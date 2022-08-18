Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: ‘Baba Bulldozer’ decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey

    As India celebrated 75 years of Independence, a Tiranga rally was carried out by the Indian-origin people in New Jersey. During the event, a bulldozer featuring posters of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath was spotted in the US.

    Watch: 'Baba Bulldozer' decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Jersey, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    To mark the glory of 75 years of India's independence, several events were held this week to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian national flag and addressed the nation at the Red Fort.

    Also Read: Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

    Indians residing in the New Jersey, USA, celebrated the occasion with patriotic enthusiasm. During the event, the Indian-origin people carried out a tiranga rally, and a bulldozer was decorated with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Yatra video has emerged on Twitter with the caption, "Bulldozer rally in Asian Township New Jersey USA which is baba with buldozer."

    CM Yogi’s face can be seen in the video with ‘Baba ka bulldozer’ written on it. The video shows the bulldozer driving around the streets of New Jersey. Reportedly, the Tiranga rally was carried out by the Indian community people of Addition Township in New Jersey, USA. During the celebration, the speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin, joined the Indian residents. The streets of New Jersey echoed with the slogans of ‘CM Yogi Zindabad’ and ‘Bulldozer Baba Zindabad’.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received over 7230 views and 11 likes. Many Indian leaders attended the Independence day celebrations in the US. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen participating in the Indian flag hoisting at “Times Square” in New York. He also partook in the Independence Day parade in New Jersey, US. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan AJR

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan

    Flash flood in northern China kills 16, dozens missing: Report AJR

    Flash flood in northern China kills 16, dozens missing: Report

    Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate brings back Stalin era award gcw

    Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate, brings back Stalin-era award

    Finnish PM Sanna Marin under fire after wild party video gets leaked gcw

    Finnish PM Sanna Marin's under fire after wild party video gets leaked

    Transgender model 10 becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway gcw

    Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    Common charger for your phones India likely to adopt Europe like law report gcw

    Common charger for your phones? India likely to adopt Europe-like law: Report

    Urfi Javed backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up netizens call her cute drb

    Urfi Javed’s backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up; netizens call her ‘cute’

    Army jawan robbed shot dead during robbery bid in Patna gcw

    Army jawan robbed, shot dead during robbery bid in Patna

    football Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said snt

    Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon