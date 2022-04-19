Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine war: We'll continue to resist: Zelenskyy as Russia launches fresh attack on Donbas | 10 updates

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his night address, stated that the battle of the Donbas has started. 
     

    Kyiv, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    After losing Kyiv, Russia has now launched a fresh attack on the east of Ukraine. The most powerful explosions rocked the country's Donetsk region frontline with shelling in Marinka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. Russia's assault in the region of Donbas in the east has begun, as per Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

    Here are top 10 updates:
    1) The battle of the Donbas has started; in his night address, the Ukraine president stated. Adding, a large part of the Russian troops is focused on this offence. 

    2) Zelenskyy further added that they'd fight and defend themselves, no matter how many Russian armies they sent. Highlighting that they will continue to resist. 

    3) On Monday, a Russian missile attacked the Lviv city, which was considered safe; the attack killed nearly seven people. Following multiple reports, the mayor, Andriy Ivanovych Sadovyi, stated no safe and unsafe areas in the country. 

    4) The US President Jow Biden will hold a call with allies over the war on Tuesday.

    5) As per Reuters reports, the Russian defence ministry has targeted the military facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, which is the south and east Ukraine. 

    6) According to the Associated Press, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security council, stated that they'll not give up any of their territories. Additionally, Russian occupiers attempted to breach their defences almost along the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions. Their military is still standing. They only passed through two cities. This is Kreminna, as well as another small town, he added.

    7) Russia increased its attacks on the port city of Mariupol over the weekend, as Ukraine vowed to fight till the bitter end.

    8) As per teh AP report, the port city is seen as key. Following the US official, it could free up a dozen battalion groups elsewhere in Donbas.

    9) Nearly 4 million people have left the country due to war, and many lives are still at stake. 

    10) The Ukraine war also puts many poorer countries in jeopardy, while developed countries struggle with fuel supply.

