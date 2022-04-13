Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's a genocide': Joe Biden slams Russia's Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war, 10 updates

     While warning the West, Putin stated that it is impossible to isolate Russia. 
     

    Kyiv, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden slammed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war in a recent interview. After Biden criticised Putin over what he described as a "genocide", killing people and causing a refugee crisis, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted the true words of the true leader, POTUS. To fight evil requires calling things by their proper name. Additionally, they appreciate the US assistance provided to them so far and seek more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities. 

    Updates:

    1) Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent pro-Kremlin tycoon, was taken by the Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday. Medvedchuk (67) is the richest man in Ukraine, and he believes Putin is amongst his personal friends and states that the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya, as per reports. 

    2) Zelenskyy posted the photo of Viktor Medvedchuk on his official Instagram account and was quoted stating that he proposed to the Russian Federation to exchange this person with the other girls and boys that Russians have captivated. The same photo was shared by the head of Ukraine's security service, Ivan Bakanov, stating that they could be pro-Russian politicians and had worked for the aggressor state for years. They can hide from justice and wear Ukrainian military uniforms for camouflage, however, will this help them avoid the punishment. Certainly not; the chains are eagerly waiting for their arrival. 

    3) On Tuesday, Putin vowed to continue his offensive in east Ukraine until he accomplishes his main goal. Putin also added that the photos and videos from Bucha and Kyiv are fake. 

    4) While warning the West, Putin stated that it is impossible to isolate Russia. They don't intend to be isolated, and in the modern world, it is impossible to isolate Russia, he added, as per reports. 

    5)  In a recent angry remark on the Ukraine war against Putin, the American President, Joe Biden, stated that it's a "genocide". A prompted clarification from teh White House stated that Putin could not remain in power. 

    6) Over 5,000 crimes of aggression have been levelled against Russia. In her tweet, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, stated that multiple atrocities by the Russian military were learned in Kyiv, including an evacuation convoy with children being attacked; in the basement, six civilians were found shot dead. Prosecutors have already classified the mass killings of people as crimes against humanity.

    7) Nearly 19,600 Russian security personnel have been killed in the Ukraine war, Kyiv claimed. 

    8) Ukraine claimed they are ready for the big war, as Kremlin filed to capture Kyiv and planned to step up operations in Ukraine's east, in the rebel-held Donbas area.

    9) Mykhaylo Podolyak, An official from Zelenskyy's office, claimed that the Ukrainian military is surrounded and blocked in Mariupol as Russian troops push to take the southeastern port city.

    10) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US has 'credible information' that Russia 'may use chemical agents' in its offensive to take Mariupol.
     

