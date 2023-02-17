Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin's aide Marina Yankina, who helped fund Ukraine war, dies after fall from building's16th floor

    Marina Yankina is the latest of many Russian top leaders to have plunged to their deaths during the war between Russia and Ukraine. Her death comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general, who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a suspected suicide.

    Russian defence official Marina Yankina, who headed the Russian Ministry of Defence's financial support department, is said to have died after falling 16 storeys in St Petersburg. It is reportedly said that Marina Yankina's body was discovered by a bystander on the pavement of a residential complex in St. Petersburg's Kalininsky area before 8 am on Wednesday morning.

    The 58-year-old was a key figure in boosting funding efforts for Putin's war in Ukraine. She was the finance director of the Western Military District, one of Russia's five geographical battalions, whose commander President Putin has changed several times since invading Ukraine.

    It is reportedly said that though some of her possessions were found in the 16-story building, it is thought that she did not reside there and that it was actually her husband's apartment.

    According to reports, the Western Military District confirmed one of its personnel had passed away but would not comment further, directing local media to the authorities in charge of the investigation.

    Meanwhile, after stunning Ukrainian counter-attacks forced Russian invaders into humiliating retreat on several fronts in the second half of 2022, Moscow has rebounded with small but steady advances in eastern Ukraine as the war's first anniversary nears on February 24.

