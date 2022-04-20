Viral video: Passengers cheer mid-air after mask mandate lifted on US airlines

A 24-second footage shows the captain announcing the flight's news, to which the passengers remove their masks and cheer in apparent delight. On Twitter, the video received 2 million views. Aboard the same day, a similar video filmed on an Air Alaska aircraft went viral.

Passengers on US planes are seen praising the elimination of the mask rule in videos that have gone viral. Citizens in the United States and most Western countries have defied mask regulations, with some saying that health experts' suggestions have curtailed basic human rights. Protests have also erupted in the United States and other Western countries as a result of mask mandates.

However, footage that went viral on social media showed passengers on board aircraft celebrating the removal of mask restrictions. A video clip released by Libs Of TikTok showed a pilot declaring that the Biden administration's mask mandate on public transit had been overturned by a federal judge in Florida, allowing passengers to choose whether or not to wear their masks.

"This is your pilot speaking, ladies and gentlemen. This is the most significant statement I've ever made. The federal mask mandate is no longer in effect. If you want, you can remove your mask!" according to the pilot. On Twitter, the video has received over 2.4 million views.

The airlines' move comes after a federal court in Florida determined that the Biden administration's mask mandate on public transit was unconstitutional. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this Friday extended the regulation mandating travellers to wear masks on aircraft, trains, and in taxis and ride-share cars until May 3.

