Viral photo of couple draped in Russian-Ukrainian flag is unmissable

Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, a photo of a couple wearing the flags of both nations went viral on social media. In the image, a guy wearing the Ukrainian national flag embraces a woman draped in the Russian flag. The photo has gone viral on social media and has even piqued the interest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote: "Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag," adding, "Let us hope love, peace and co-existence triumph over war and conflict."

Several other Twitter users have also shared the image since yesterday, calling for an end to the conflict.



While this photograph has gained prominence after Russia started its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, it is really three years old. According to The Washington Post, the snapshot was taken in 2019 while Juliana Kuznetsova (the woman in the photograph) and her fiance were attending a performance in Poland. Tensions between the two nations have been building since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014.

Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine on Thursday. According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Western warnings by launching a full-scale land invasion and air attack that immediately cost dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people.

