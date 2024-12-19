Uzbek man confesses to detonating bomb that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov on Ukrainian orders

Russia detained an Uzbek man on December 18, who confessed to planting and detonating a bomb that killed General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. The bomb, attached to an electric scooter, also killed Kirillov's assistant.

Russia on Wednesday (Dec 18) claimed the detention of a Uzbek man who admitted to planting and detonating a bomb that killed top general Igor Kirillov in Moscow. Kirillov, who led Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside his apartment on Tuesday when a bomb attached to an electric scooter exploded, also killing his assistant.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that Kirillov was responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers, a charge that Moscow denies.

Russia's Investigative Committee released a statement revealing that the unnamed suspect confessed to traveling to Moscow to execute a mission on behalf of Ukraine's intelligence services. A video shared by the Baza news outlet, which has connections within Russian law enforcement, shows the suspect seated in a van as he explains his actions.

In the video, the suspect, dressed in a winter coat, explains that he traveled to Moscow, purchased an electric scooter, and was provided with an improvised explosive device. He describes attaching the bomb to the scooter and leaving it outside the building where Kirillov resided. According to investigators, he also mentioned setting up a surveillance camera in a rental car, which was monitored by individuals in Dnipro, Ukraine, who orchestrated the attack. The suspect, believed to be 29, claims he remotely triggered the explosion when Kirillov exited the building. He further stated that Ukraine had promised him $100,000 and residency in a European country.

Ukraine's SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) earlier claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, in a bombing in Moscow on Tuesday. According to sources within the agency, the attack was a "special operation" conducted by Ukraine’s security service.

“The liquidation of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical and biological defence troops is a special operation by the SBU,” the source told AFP.

Lt Gen Kirillov and his assistant were reportedly near a residential block in the early hours of Tuesday when a concealed explosive device, hidden inside a scooter, was remotely detonated. The targeted attack resulted in their deaths, sending shockwaves through Russia's military and intelligence circles.

