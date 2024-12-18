Uzbekistan man detained for killing Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow blast

Russia's security service says a 29-year-old Uzbekistan citizen has been detained over the killing of senior general Igor Kirillov and his assistant in Moscow.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Russia's security service has said a 29-year-old Uzbekistan citizen has been detained in connection with the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the prominent head of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces (NBC), and his assistant. The incident unfolded in Moscow under highly suspicious circumstances.

The man was arrested in the village of Chernoye in the Balashikha district of Moscow, the news agency Ria reported, citing interior ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.

Lt Gen Kirillov and his assistant were reportedly near a residential block in the early hours of Tuesday when a concealed explosive device, hidden inside a scooter, was remotely detonated. The targeted attack resulted in their deaths, sending shockwaves through Russia's military and intelligence circles.

Also read: Ukraine claims responsibility for Moscow blast that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov

State media agencies cited Russian security officials who claim the suspect was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence and that he admitted ties to Ukrainian Special Services.

The suspect allegedly arrived in Moscow with a homemade explosive device. He planted the device on an electric scooter near Kirillov’s residence and used a rented car with a surveillance camera to monitor the area. The live feed from the camera was transmitted to organizers in Dnepropetrovsk, who remotely detonated the bomb upon confirming Kirillov’s movements. 

It is alleged that the suspect was promised $100,000 and relocation to a European country for carrying out the attack.

This assertion aligns with a statement from a Ukrainian source to the BBC, who alleged that the assassination was orchestrated by Ukraine's security service.

Further details awaited.

