    'Encourage India to promote respect for human rights': US on Prophet row

    "We condemn the reprehensible remarks made by two BJP leaders, and we were pleased to see the party officially reject those remarks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    The United States criticised statements against the Prophet Muhammed made by members of India's governing party on Thursday, which provoked outrage in Muslim nations.

    "We condemn the reprehensible remarks made by two BJP leaders, and we were pleased to see the party officially reject those remarks," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We frequently interact at top levels with the Indian government on human rights issues, including freedom of religion or belief, and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights," he added.

    Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, made broadcast statements against Prophet Muhammad on May 26 that sparked protests around the Islamic world.

    The statements sparked diplomatic outrage in affluent Arab governments that often have close ties with India. Protesters in Bangladesh, a staunch ally of India, have sought a formal rebuke from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Also Read | Prophet row: Protesters demand Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal's arrest across India

    The BJP suspended Sharma as well as Naveen Kumar Jindal, another party official accused of making incendiary remarks regarding the Prophet Muhammed.

    Since the late 1990s, the United States has tried to strengthen ties with India, thinking that the world's two greatest democracies have shared interests, particularly in the face of a growing China. The US, on the other hand, has cautiously expressed concern about human rights in India as Prime Minister Modi confronts charges of pushing policies that target the Muslim minority.

    Also Read | Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark

     

    Meanwhile, terror group Al-Qaeda has threatened to carry out suicide attacks in multiple places in India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The letter, dated June 6, comes after a controversy erupted after a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party made remarks in Prophet Muhammad. 

    As per the letter, the terror group has threatened to carry out attacks in the National Capital as well as Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, saying that it will "fight for the honour of the Prophet".

    Also read: Prophet row fallout: Only authorised BJP spokespersons will participate in TV debates

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
