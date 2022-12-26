US embassy restricts Americans from visiting Islamabad's Marriott hotel, alerts terror attack

In its statement, the US embassy in Pakistan said that the US government is aware of the information that unknown individuals are planning to attack Americans at Islamabad's Marriott Hotel sometime during the holiday.

The US embassy in Pakistan has issued a warning about a possible terrorist attack on American citizens at the Marriott Hotel in the country's capital and prohibited American staff from visiting the five-star facility, according to the official statement.

On Sunday, the embassy issued the statement. The statement comes two days after a police officer was killed in a suicide bombing in Islamabad.

"Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad prohibits all American personnel from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel," according to the statement.

The embassy also added that because Islamabad has been placed on a 'Red Alert,' citing security concerns and prohibiting all public gatherings, all mission personnel have been urged to avoid non-essential and unofficial travel in the capital during the holiday season.

It advised US citizens to be cautious at events and places of worship and to avoid areas with large crowds while reviewing personal security plans.

The warning follows the latest attack in Islamabad and an increase in attacks in the countryside by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

Since November, the TTP has increased attacks on security forces, when they concluded a months-long cease-fire with the Pakistani government.

On December 23, the suicide attack killed one police officer and two suspected militants, including a woman from the dreaded Pakistani Taliban outfit, prompting authorities in Pakistan to issue a 'red alert' across the federal capital. According to national data, Pakistan has recorded 420 terrorist attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. The TTP has claimed responsibility for 141 attacks in the last three months alone.

On September 20, 2008, a dumper truck laden with explosives exploded in front of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad's red zone area, killing at least 54 people and injuring several others.

(With inputs from PTI)

