US: Mass shooting outside Alabama bar claims four lives, over a dozen injured (WATCH)

A tragic shooting outside a bar in Birmingham, Alabama, late Saturday night left four people dead and dozens injured, reports said. The incident took place in the Five Point South area around 11 pm local time, near the University of Alabama, which is home to several popular restaurants and bars. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) confirmed the shooting via a post on social media, saying that officers arrived at the scene to find multiple people shot and several casualties. The police are still searching for suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald, three people—a woman and two men—were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, later succumbed to their injuries. In total, dozens of people were injured, with at least four reported to be in critical condition due to life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area," Fitzgerald said, expressing concern for those still fighting for their lives. "At least four of those victims are in life-threatening condition, while others have sustained various injuries."

Fitzgerald indicated that multiple shooters were likely involved in the deadly attack. "We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people," he said, though no suspects were in custody as of early Sunday morning. The authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging local businesses and the public to come forward with any surveillance footage or information that could aid in identifying the perpetrators.

Several law enforcement agencies have joined the Birmingham Police Department in their investigation. The police are working to gather evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, with a particular focus on any video footage that may have captured the shooting.

Fitzgerald addressed the increasing frequency of gun violence and said, "Rest assured, we are going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify, and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people." He also lamented the broader issue of gun violence, adding, "These mass shootings have more to do with culture than criminality. We're seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets."

