    Why are Indian Army and 'Made in India' vehicles in Africa's oil-rich Abyei?

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    India has despatched an infantry battalion as a part of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei. 

    Image: Indian UN peacekeepers being deployed in the Motorised Infantry Battalion group in United Nations Interim Force for Abyei

    Realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a self-reliant nation in defence manufacturing, an Indian Army peacekeeping battalion equipped with homemade wheeled armoured personnel carriers has been deployed in Africa's oil-rich Abyei region, which sits between northern and southern Sudan.

    In a bid to extend support at a time of exigency to friendly nations, India has despatched an infantry battalion as a part of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei. 

    The maiden induction cargo flight to Abyei from Palam airbase contained wheeled armoured personnel carriers and Xenon light vehicles.

    The indigenous products, which are being deployed in the African nation, are a testimony to the country's self-reliance on defence equipment, an official said. 

    "Reaffirming India's commitment to global peace and security, an Indian Army battalion equipped with indigenously developed state of the art equipment, including QRFV M4 Armoured Personnel Carriers and TATA Xenon light vehicles, is being deployed for the first time in Abyei, Africa," the Indian Army said in a tweet. 

    The mandate in Abyei

    The UNISFA is authorized to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in the region.

    Under the peacekeeping operation, the troops will be tasked to provide humanitarian aid and monitor the sensitive border between Sudan and South Sudan.

    What's the situation in Abyei?

    Abyei is a disputed oil-producing region caught between Sudan and South Sudan in the African continent. The region has been a flashpoint between the two African countries since July 2011 after South Sudan gained freedom. 

    In 2011, South Sudan separated from its neighbour after signing a peace pact. They had a civil war for 22-year. Since 2011, Abyei has been under UN protection.

    Recently, over 35 locals were killed in the inter-communal war in the region. Currently, the Indian Army has sent more than 5,300 troops to eight different UN missions around the world.

