Lay down arms, lives will be spared: Russia’s Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol

    In Mariupol which has witnessed weeks of fighting, Russia’s defence ministry declared, “Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.”
     

    Moscow, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives. As Russia renewed its attack on Kyiv, a missile reportedly struck a residential area in Kharkiv in which at least two people were killed.

    In Mariupol, which has witnessed weeks of fighting, Russia’s defence ministry declared, “Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.”

    Moscow’s claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the February 24 invasion.

    “Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

    “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared,” it said, adding that the defenders could leave the plant by 10 am without arms or ammunition.

    However, President Zelensky warned that the “elimination of our troops, of our men in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations.”

    “We don’t negotiate neither our territories nor our people,” the Ukrainian president said.

    “The situation is very difficult” in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. “Our soldiers are blocked; the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves.”

    President Putin had started his “special military operation” on February 24 against Ukraine since then Mariupol has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces.

