Ukraine war: Russia would use nuclear weapons if... | 10 developments

When asked if Putin would deploy Russia's nuclear capabilities under what conditions in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Peskov responded, "if it is an existential danger to our nation, then it can be." Read to know top 10 developments in the crisis.

Russia would use nuclear weapons if....: When asked if Putin would deploy Russia's nuclear capabilities under what conditions in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Peskov responded, "if it is an existential danger to our nation, then it can be." 'Powerful bombs' rock Mariupol: According to AFP, two "super-powerful bombs" smash Mariupol as Ukrainian officials launch a new attempt to rescue residents from the beleaguered southern port city. Russia obstructing evacuation efforts: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused Russian soldiers storming Mariupol of obstructing evacuation efforts from the port city. "As of now, there are around 100,000 people in the city living in horrible conditions, entirely blockaded, without food, water, or medications, and vulnerable to relentless bombing and bombardment," he stated. Macron speaks to Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his French colleague, Emmanuel Macron, about the situation in Ukraine. According to the French presidential office, French President Emmanuel Macron reminded his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday that he is "very worried" about the situation in Mariupol, which has been subjected to relentless bombardment in recent days. 'End absurd war': UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was time for Russia to halt its "absurd war" in Ukraine, calling the conflict "unwinnable." Zelenskyy to take part in NATO virtually: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually attend a NATO meeting on Thursday to address the war with Russia, according to Zelenskyy's press spokesman, Interfax Ukraine reported on Tuesday. 'Russian siege of Mariupol is similar to genocide': According to AFP, Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, the evidence demonstrates that Russia is committing "genocide" by laying siege to the important port city of Mariupol. Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, around 200,000 people have been stuck in Mariupol, which is ringed and under constant shelling. Germany honours Holocaust survivor: Boris Romanchenko, a Ukrainian man who escaped multiple Nazi concentration camps during WWII but was slain last week in an attack in the city of Kharkiv, has been honoured by Germany's parliament. Legislators observed a minute of silence in honour of 96-year-old Romanchenko and other war victims. Red Cross issues warning: The International Committee of the Red Cross has urged warring parties to allow safe passage out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and to let supplies in, according to the organization's leader, Peter Maurer. The ICRC had to leave the city on Wednesday because its employees had "no operating capacity any more," Maurer said at a news conference, adding the organisation will make plans to provide relief "as soon as we have a secure path." Zelenskyy's message to Russian pilots: "I want to emphasise once more to all Russian pilots who do not think about the instructions they carry out: Killing civilians is a crime, and you will pay," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declared to Russian pilots. "It doesn't matter if it's now or tomorrow. The key point is that it is unavoidable."

