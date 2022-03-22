Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine to receive old Russian air defence weapons from US: Reports

    Ukrainian troops are already familiar with the operation of old Soviet weapons system. 

    Ukraine to receive old Russian air defence weapons from US: Reports-adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 22, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    The US went on to secretly purchase binge when the Soviet Union fell apart in 1919 to collect a small number of Soviet missile defence systems so that they could be evaluated by US intelligence experts and help with training American soldiers as per The Wall Street Journal. Some of those air defence systems are now being sent to Ukraine to aid Ukrainian soldiers in shooting down Russian fighter jets and missiles. Ukrainian troops are already familiar with the operation of old Soviet weapons system. 

    President Biden was permitted to send Ukraine and NATO allies the military systems from the secret Soviet arsenal under the annual funding bill he recently signed, and Congress has been informed about the transfers, as per the Journal reports, citing the US officials. The S-300 is the Russian air defence system that Ukraine already has. It does, however, require more of these systems, and "the US hopes that providing additional air defences will enable Ukraine to establish a de facto no-fly zone."

    The SA-8 portable missile defence system is one of the Soviet weaponry systems that the US has handed Ukraine, as per the Journal. The SA-8 and SA-10, as NATO refers to the S-300, "operate at medium and long ranges to blunt Russia's aircraft and missile attacks," whereas "the shoulder-fired Stinger missiles provided to Ukraine by the US and NATO states are only effective against a helicopter and low-flying aircraft."

    The United States is also officially negotiating with NATO former Soviet satellite nations to donate its S-300s and other old Soviet systems to Ukraine, with the US replacing the donated weaponry with modern American systems. Slovakia agreed last week to send Ukraine some of its S-300 missiles in exchange for Patriot or other replacement air defence systems from the US. Those discussions are still going on.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents start legal action against Taliban in ICC - ADT

    Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents start legal action against Taliban in ICC

    Why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and PM's chair after no-trust vote

    3 reasons why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and will lose PM's chair

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash-dnm

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report - ADT

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players snt

    Premier League: Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case-ycb

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project-dnm

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon