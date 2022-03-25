300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

On March 16, the Russian military dropped a powerful bomb on the cinema hall in Ukraine's Mariupol city.

Around 300 people are believed to have been killed in a Russian strike on Mariupol theatre in Ukraine, AFP reported. As Russia continues to shell Mariupol, its citizens are forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves.

On March 16, the Russian military dropped a powerful bomb on the cinema hall in Ukraine's Mariupol city. As per officials, more than a thousand, including children, were taking refuge in theatre.

Presently, the port city is completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine and is running low on resources. According to reports, the city has rationed its supplies.



Also Read: Russian strikes continue, forces capture outskirts of Mariupol

Also Read: Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol