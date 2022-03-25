Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

    On March 16, the Russian military dropped a powerful bomb on the cinema hall in Ukraine's Mariupol city.

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mariupol', First Published Mar 25, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Around 300 people are believed to have been killed in a Russian strike on Mariupol theatre in Ukraine, AFP reported. As Russia continues to shell Mariupol, its citizens are forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves.

    On March 16, the Russian military dropped a powerful bomb on the cinema hall in Ukraine's Mariupol city. As per officials, more than a thousand, including children, were taking refuge in theatre.  

    Presently, the port city is completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine and is running low on resources. According to reports, the city has rationed its supplies.
     

    Also Read: Russian strikes continue, forces capture outskirts of Mariupol

    Also Read: Ukraine says Russia bombed school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports - ADT

    Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports

    23000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi medical courses

    23,000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi to 'take them back to China'

    Ukraine war: Canada to increase oil, gas exports amid push to displace Russia - ADT

    Ukraine war: Canada to increase oil, gas exports amid push to displace Russia

    Russia-Ukraine war: G7 to restrict Russian Central Bank gold use; Zelenskyy appeals to NATO for more weapons-dnm

    G7 to restrict Russian Central Bank’s gold use; Zelenskyy appeals to NATO for more weapons

    Recent Stories

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament all you need to know about it gcw

    Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies introduced in Parliament, all you need to know about it

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals RR players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 Rajasthan Royals players to watch

    Priyanka Chopras Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre Oscars event costs a bomb drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    RRR vs James: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar is upset with SS Rajamouli's film RBA

    RRR vs James: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar is upset with SS Rajamouli's film

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon