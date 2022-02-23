  • Facebook
    Ukraine's president Zelenskyy demands 'clear' security guarantees from Russia

    "I believe that Russia should be among those countries that provide clear security guarantees," Zelenskyy added, according to news agency Reuters.
     

    Team Newsable
    Ukraine, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 9:51 PM IST
    In a recent development during the ongoing crisis, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin sit down at the negotiating table and talk.  "I believe that Russia should be among those countries that provide clear security guarantees," Zelenskyy added, according to news agency Reuters.

    In the midst of escalating hostility with Moscow, Zelensky has sought 'clear, concrete, and immediate' security guarantees from both the West and Russia. According to the news agency AFP, he also stated that the "future of European security" is being decided in Ukraine.

    According to various reports, Russia has begun removing employees from all of its diplomatic missions in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Moscow's foreign ministry stated that ambassadors will be evacuated from the country shortly to "defend their lives."

    The Russian flag was lowered above the embassy's building, according to eyewitnesses.

    Ukraine's security council accepted the idea to proclaim a state of national emergency on Wednesday. The state of emergency would be in effect for 30 days and may be extended for another 30. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued an order to mobilise reservists amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia urged its forces to prepare to take control of rebel-held territory in the country's east. Reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 will be called up beginning today and must serve for a year, according to the new instructions.

    The decision to mobilise reservists came after Russia's Federation Council overwhelmingly authorised President Vladimir Putin's deployment of "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian areas currently recognised as independent by Moscow and perhaps other portions of Ukraine.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 9:51 PM IST
