  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency, mobilise reserve troops

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an order to mobilise reservists amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia instructed its forces to prepare to control rebel-held territories in the country's east.
     

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency mobilise reserve troops gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ukraine, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a major development amid the ongoing crisis, Ukraine security council on Wednesday approved the plan to declare a state of national emergency, according to news agency AFP.
    The state of emergency would last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days.

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an order to mobilise reservists amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia instructed its forces to prepare to control rebel-held territories in the country's east. According to the new instruction, reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 will be called up beginning today and must serve for a year.

    Ukraine's reserve force of over 200,000 people is largely made up of military soldiers who fought during the country's eight-year conflict with Russian-backed rebels.

    The decision to mobilise reservists came after Russia's upper house, the Federation Council, unanimously approved President Vladimir Putin's deployment of "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised as autonomous by Moscow and perhaps other parts of Ukraine.

    According to President Putin, Russia is open to dialogue but will always prioritise its own national security interests and will continue to enhance its military.

    President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States was implementing the first tranche of penalties against Russia for initiating an invasion of Ukraine and that more would be imposed if future incursions occurred. Biden told reporters at the White House that the US will penalise two significant Russian financial organisations and Russian national debt. According to government officials, sanctions have been levied on Russian elites as well as their family members.

    The US used its most powerful sanctions weapon, placing Russian leaders and two banks on the Specially Designated Nationals list, essentially throwing them out of the US financial system, prohibiting them from trading with Americans, and freezing their assets in the US.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine flare-up: Why Kyiv could be 'the new Berlin'

     

    Also Read: Ukraine crisis: Germany halts approval of controversial Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

    Also Read: Ukraine crisis: UK to impose sanctions on 5 Russian banks, 3 'very high-net worth individuals'

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence’

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President gcw

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President

    Russia-Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics: EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics: EAM Jaishankar

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, ‘world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine’

    Recent Stories

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi drb

    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    BharatPe terminates Ashneer Grover s wife Madhuri Jail for alleged misappropriation of funds gcw

    BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain for alleged misappropriation of funds

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is-ayh

    India vs Sri Lanka 2021-22: Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams-dnm

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams

    BTS Suga loves Bhojpuri Bhajan on Lord Shiva? Here's what we know RCB

    BTS's Suga loves Bhojpuri Bhajan on Lord Shiva? Here's what his Spotify account says

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon