    India a strategic partner, says White House amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "They discussed the threat that Russia's aggression posed not only to Ukraine, but to the whole international rules-based system, which has served as the foundation for decades of shared peace and prosperity in the region and across the world." 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    The White House stated on Monday, following a meeting of the Quad nations' foreign ministers in Melbourne, that India is a driving force in the Quad and a like-minded partner in South Asia. "We regard India as a strategic partner and regional leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean area. Active in and connected to Southeast Asia, the Quad's driving force and a driver of regional growth and development," White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

    Elaborating about India's role, she said, "We will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together to promote stability in South Asia, collaborate in new domains such as health, space, cyberspace, which is important to deepen our economic and technological cooperation, and contribute to a free and open Indo Pacific."

    The White House stated that the United States is working closely with its partners, including India, to address Russia's persistent danger to Ukraine. When questioned about the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) unanimous resolution on Russia, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the area and has discussed the increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

    She said, "They discussed the threat that Russia's aggression posed not only to Ukraine, but to the whole international rules-based system, which has served as the foundation for decades of shared peace and prosperity in the region and across the world." 

    "During his talks with the Quad Partners, Secretary Blinken emphasised the risks Russia poses to the rules-based international order, as well as our preparedness to help our European partners," Jean-Pierre stated.

    Regarding Russia's sanctions, she stated, "We're not going to delve into details. We've been quite explicit in our talks. So, without going into specifics, we are working closely with several friends and significant partners, including India, as stated in the Secretary's meeting in Melbourne last week."

    Western nations agreed on Friday to impose "rapid and severe penalties" on Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine, Berlin said following talks, as Washington warned that a Russian invasion might happen within days. US President Joe Biden joined six other leaders, including the presidents of NATO and the European Union, in critical negotiations to resolve the greatest crisis between the West and Russia since the Cold War's conclusion. Near the Ukrainian border, Russia has collected more than 100,000 soldiers. The troop buildup has alarmed the United States and NATO partners, who fear that Russia is contemplating a military incursion. Russia, on the other hand, has always denied having such preparations.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
