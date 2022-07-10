Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

    The Ukrainian President sought to downplay the termination in a video statement where he is heard saying that 'rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice'. New envoys would be appointed, Zelenskyy said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is "preparing" the candidates who will be assigned as ambassadors.

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed his country's envoys to India and some other countries without offering a reason. According to information provided on the presidential website, Zelenskyy has Kyiv's ambassadors in India, the Czech Republic, Germany, Norway and Hungary. Even the envoys in Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were also removed.

    Also Read: An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

    Though no reasons were communicated, the Ukrainian President sought to downplay the terminations in a video statement where he is heard saying that 'rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice'.

    New envoys would be appointed to these countries, Zelenskyy said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is "preparing" the candidates who will be assigned as ambassadors.

    A month ago, Zelenskyy had hailed his country's relations with India and asserted that the belief in freedom and independence unites both nations. 

    After receiving credentials from the Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Harsh Kumar Jain, Zelenskyy quoted the words of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, to describe Ukraine and Ukrainians: "Strength is in the absence of fear, not in the number of muscles in our body. First, they ignore you; then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."

    The Ukrainian President had termed relations with India as very important for Ukraine and appreciated contacts with the Indian leadership. 

    To recall, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine resumed its operation in Kyiv on May 17, 2022. This was after the Embassy was relocated temporarily to Warsaw (Poland) due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

    Russia launched a massive invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year, terming it a 'special military operation'. Amid the ongoing war, Zelensky has been pushing his diplomats to secure international support and military aid for the country.

    Also Read: Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    watch Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds of protesters break into President Rajapaksa's official residence snt

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds storm Rajapaksa's official resident; President 'flees' in navy ship

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee snt

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee on social media

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police snt

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police

    Recent Stories

    Eid al Adha 2022 Wishes images to share with your family and friends on Bakrid gcw

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Wishes, images to share with your family and friends on Bakrid

    Eid al Adha 2002 Bollywood fashion cue Esha Gupta Ananya Pandey for Bakrid 2022 drb

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Take fashion cue from Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday for Bakrid

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    watch Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon