Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks envoy to India, calls it normal rotation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed his country's envoys to India and some other countries without offering a reason. According to information provided on the presidential website, Zelenskyy has Kyiv's ambassadors in India, the Czech Republic, Germany, Norway and Hungary. Even the envoys in Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were also removed.

Though no reasons were communicated, the Ukrainian President sought to downplay the terminations in a video statement where he is heard saying that 'rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice'.

New envoys would be appointed to these countries, Zelenskyy said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is "preparing" the candidates who will be assigned as ambassadors.

A month ago, Zelenskyy had hailed his country's relations with India and asserted that the belief in freedom and independence unites both nations.

After receiving credentials from the Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Harsh Kumar Jain, Zelenskyy quoted the words of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, to describe Ukraine and Ukrainians: "Strength is in the absence of fear, not in the number of muscles in our body. First, they ignore you; then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."

The Ukrainian President had termed relations with India as very important for Ukraine and appreciated contacts with the Indian leadership.

To recall, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine resumed its operation in Kyiv on May 17, 2022. This was after the Embassy was relocated temporarily to Warsaw (Poland) due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia launched a massive invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year, terming it a 'special military operation'. Amid the ongoing war, Zelensky has been pushing his diplomats to secure international support and military aid for the country.

