    Ukraine Deputy PM to Apple: Stop services to Russia

    The Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov requested the company stop delivering products and services to Russian users due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
    Ukrainian Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov issued an open letter on Friday to Apple CEO Tim Cook, requesting that the company stop delivering products and services to Russian users due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    The minister shared the letter through Twitter, requesting that Cook prevent providing Apple services and products to the Russian Federation and asking that Apple restrict access to the App Store.

     

    Fedorov said that they are certain such actions will motivate Russia's youth and active population to stop the disgraceful military aggression proactively. 

    As per Verge, the White House slapped a series of penalties in response to Russia's invasion earlier this week on Thursday. These included rules prohibiting Apple and other US corporations from supplying services to the Russian military or defence ministry. 

    However, Fedorov's new measures in the letter request that the corporation cease its services for the entire Russia, not just the Russian military.

    The United States, Britain, Canada, and the European Union have sanctioned Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Also, it has held them "directly responsible" for Moscow's "unprovoked and unlawful" invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has unanimously approved to freeze their assets.

    Over 50,000 Russian troops have invaded Ukraine and gained control of Chernobyl. A region such as Kyiv is still under attack. Over 50,000 Ukrainian nationalists reportedly have fled the country within two days, with an additional 100,000 being internally displaced.

    While there has been no official confirmation of the conflict's death toll, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that 137 Ukrainians have been killed. Ukraine's military claims to have killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers. The Russian military has reported no casualties.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
