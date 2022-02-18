Ukraine crisis: Putin to oversee Russian military’s massive drills involving ‘strategic forces’

The ministry said it planned the manoeuvres some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

The Russian military on Friday announced massive new drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee military ballistic and cruise missile drills, reports said.

A defence ministry statement cited Aerospace Forces and Strategic Rocket Forces will take part in what the military described as exercises of the country’s strategic deterrence forces.

The situation along the Ukraine border continued to remain tense as Russian-backed rebels and Kyiv's forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line on Thursday.

It comes after the US president warned Russia could be about to stage a justification to invade Ukraine. Joe Biden said military action could begin imminently but stressed that a diplomatic solution was still possible.

Russia said the claims were “baseless” and accused the US of stoking tensions. Moscow says it is conducting military drills and says some troops have been moved back to their permanent bases in recent days. Western powers say they have seen no evidence of a withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Russia has welcomed India’s position on the Ukraine crisis, amid spike in tensions between the NATO countries and Moscow. The reaction came a day after India said at the UN Security Council that “quiet and constructive diplomacy” is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

“We welcome #India’s balanced, principled and independent approach,” the Russian embassy in India tweeted.

