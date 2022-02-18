  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Feb 18, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    In the wake of the high-voltage standoff between Russia and Ukraine along the Donbas border areas, India has called for 'quiet and constructive' dialogue through diplomatic channels to further de-escalate the aggravated situation in the region. 

    While speaking at the United Nations Security Council on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti has called all stakeholders to avoid the situation that further escalates the tussle. 

    Also Read: Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days', no intention to call Putin: Biden

    Tirumurti said that New Delhi was in contact with the concerned parties and that it firmly believed that the issues can only be resolved through dialogue.

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN said that any measures that amplify tension should be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of ensuring international peace. 

    Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour, Tirumurti said, adding that the Minsk Agreements provided the basis for a "negotiated and peaceful" settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine. 

    Also Read: NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    The Minsk Agreements were brought to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis but nothing has been observed.

    The Indian diplomat also expressed concern over the presence of 20,000 Indian nationals, including students in Ukraine, and said their well-being is India's priority. 

    He also praised the meeting of political advisors of Normandy format countries in Paris and Berlin. The Normandy format talks involve Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France to resolve the issues in the Donbas region. 

    The United States and Ukraine have been alleging that Russia would invade Kyiv any day now. However, Russia has time and again refuted the claims made by the West.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon
    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements
    Video Icon
    India News

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?