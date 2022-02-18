This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

In the wake of the high-voltage standoff between Russia and Ukraine along the Donbas border areas, India has called for 'quiet and constructive' dialogue through diplomatic channels to further de-escalate the aggravated situation in the region.

While speaking at the United Nations Security Council on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti has called all stakeholders to avoid the situation that further escalates the tussle.

Tirumurti said that New Delhi was in contact with the concerned parties and that it firmly believed that the issues can only be resolved through dialogue.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN said that any measures that amplify tension should be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of ensuring international peace.

Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour, Tirumurti said, adding that the Minsk Agreements provided the basis for a "negotiated and peaceful" settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Minsk Agreements were brought to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis but nothing has been observed.

The Indian diplomat also expressed concern over the presence of 20,000 Indian nationals, including students in Ukraine, and said their well-being is India's priority.

He also praised the meeting of political advisors of Normandy format countries in Paris and Berlin. The Normandy format talks involve Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France to resolve the issues in the Donbas region.

The United States and Ukraine have been alleging that Russia would invade Kyiv any day now. However, Russia has time and again refuted the claims made by the West.

