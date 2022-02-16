Ukraine crisis: India considering advancing number of flights between Kyiv and Delhi, reports

Several other countries have asked their citizens in Ukraine to return home as soon as possible.

With the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, India is considering advancing the number of flights between Kyiv and Delhi. Also, many parents expressed their concerns over Ukraine's situation.

According to a report on India Today, sources said discussions are underway with the Civil Aviation authorities and different airlines as to how to advance the numbers of flights between India and Ukraine.

The announcement came just a day after the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised its citizens, especially students, to leave the country temporarily as tensions between Russia and NATO countries rise.

The Embassy is continuously monitoring the developments, sources added. They said they are aware that many Indian students are currently in Ukraine. The sources said their families are anxious about the wards, particularly regarding the flights to return home.

Currently, the parents are connected with their wards, however, they are urging their wards to be airlifted and should be brought home soon.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a control room, as well as a 24-hour helpline at the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

Several other countries have asked their citizens in Ukraine to return home as soon as possible. Some countries are concerned that a war in Eastern Europe will cause a massive refugee crisis.

Ukraine citizens raised national flags and played the national anthem to display unity against fears of an invasion. Meanwhile, Charles Michel, European Union Council President, urged Russia to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation on Wednesday.

Russia on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of forces enveloping Ukraine, however, NATO urged Russia to prove its claim stating there were indications that more troops were on the way.

