    European Union and US confirm 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine

    After talking with the European and NATO leaders, Biden told reporters, he had a very, very, very, good meeting... total unanimity with all the European leaders
     

    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden announced 'total' unity amongst the Western countries on Monday over the crisis talks with European leaders on preventing Russia from an attack against Ukraine. Pentagon reported 8,500 US troops were put on standby for possible deployment to boost NATO.

    After talking with the European and NATO leaders, Biden told reporters, he had a very, very, very, good meeting... total unanimity with all the European leaders. Biden and allies interacted via video conference for about one hour and 20 minutes. 

    In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said, the leaders have agreed on the importance of international unity in growing Russian hostility. 

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said, 'it is up to Russia to engage in visible de-escalation.' At the same time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned of 'severe consequences' if Moscow engages in 'further aggression' against Ukraine. The call also involved leaders from France, Italy, Poland, and the European Union. 

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine issue: US to deploy at least 1,000 to 5,000 troops to counter incursion threat, says report

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin has stationed nearly 100,000 troops close to Ukraine. In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and backed a separatist army in the east. 

    Russian government demanded a guarantee from the former Soviet republic Ukraine never to join NATO or any other concessions by the United States in return to decrease the tension. 

    The United States and NATO rejected the Russian demands and instructed Putin to withdraw from Ukraine's borders. A warning has been given to Moscow if it caused any attack that would trigger damaging economic sanctions and a strengthened NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

    In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that a force of up to 8,500 US troops was on 'heightened alert' for possible deployment to reinforce any activation of the NATO Response Force in the region, where there are growing fears of spillover from the Ukraine conflict.

    Also Read: Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, will be a disaster, says US President Joe Biden

    Kirby said, What this is about..... is reassurance to our NATO allies. He further added, it is a straight signal to Putin, we take our responsibilities to NATO 'seriously' 

    NATO further confirmed they are sending jets and ships to boost its eastern side. The Russia-Ukrain border tension has created instability in the global markets. Russia's main stock index tumbled, and the central bank has discontinued foreign currency purchasing after the ruble slumped.

