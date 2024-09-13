Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a shocking case from Japan's Tokyo, a 31-year-old Pakistani man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female high school student on a JR Chuo Line train.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the Pakistani national, identified as Afzal Muhammad, allegedly groped the student's breast on the Takao Station-bound train last month. The police added that the accused forced the girl off the train at the last stop, took her into the bushes near the station and sexually assaulted her.

    Reports said that during questioning Muhammad denied the charges, adding, "It's true that I met the woman, but it was with her consent."

    The case has sparked massive outburst on social media platforms, with several netizens dubbing the incident as shameful and disgusting. In response to a viral video of the Pakistani man's arrest on X, several users expressed outrage with one stating, "Wherever these people go they do the same things, they will never change."

    Another irked user added, "Pakistan's rape culture is beyond disgusting. No woman anywhere in the world is safe from Pakistani men."

    "A 31-year-old Pakistani man arrested in Japan for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl on a train—absolutely sickening and disgraceful! These predators must face the harshest punishment for such vile acts. No woman should ever feel unsafe in public spaces! It’s time to send a strong message: ZERO tolerance for sexual violence, no matter who or where! Justice must be swift and brutal," added a third outraged netizen.

    A fourth user remarked, "Pakistanis go to other countries and commit crimes, exploit women and girls, make pictures, stalk them, the countries that give them shelter for their daily bread repent later."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions in the wake of this shocking incident in Japan's Tokyo:

