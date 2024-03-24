Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Moscow terror attack: UAE's Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in solidarity (WATCH)

    The Islamic State's (ISIS) Afghanistan-based affiliate has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on Friday.

    UAE stands tall with Russia; Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in gesture of solidarity (WATCH)
    In a display of solidarity, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) illuminated its iconic landmarks with the colors of the Russian flag on the evening of  March 23. This gesture was a tribute to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack that shook a concert hall in Moscow the day before.

    Among the prominent landmarks adorned with the hues of the Russian flag were Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Headquarters, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Abu Dhabi Global Market HQ, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Dhafra City Municipality, ADNEC Group HQ, Khalifa University, Mubadala HQ, and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

    The Islamic State's (ISIS) Afghanistan-based affiliate has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced that authorities arrested four suspects attempting to flee to Ukraine.

    This is not the first time that ISIS-K, or the Islamic State's Khorasan Province, targeted Russia. In 2022, Russia was targeted with a suicide attack on the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including two embassy employees.

