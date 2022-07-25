UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details

The laws also highlight the black points, severe penalties imposed to discourage drivers from breaking the law, that violators must face.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently updated its traffic laws and fines for violating them.

"The UAE's amended federal traffic law went into effect on 1 July 2017," according to the UAE's government portal. According to Vision 2021, the new regulations aim to protect road users' lives further and reduce traffic fatalities from approximately six per 100,000 people to three per 100,000."

The laws, which were last updated in May of this year, address, among other things, speeding, the mandatory use of seat belts, fines for reckless driving, ignoring traffic signals, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and using a phone while driving.

The laws also highlight the black points, severe penalties imposed to discourage drivers from breaking the law, that violators must face.

Know the updated laws:

1) Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 80 kilometres per hour will be fined AED 3,000 (65,100). According to the government, they will receive 23 black points, and their car will be impounded for 60 days.

2) According to the government portal, all passengers in a vehicle, including those in the back seat, must wear seat belts. Failure to do so will result in a fine of AED 400 (8,680) and four black points on the driver's licence.

3) A child safety seat must be provided for children under four. In this case, too, the violation will result in AED 400 and four black points.

4) According to the government portal, front-seat passengers must be at least 145 cm tall and no younger than ten years old.

5) Reckless driving in the UAE will result in a fine of AED 2,000 (43,400), 23 black points, and the vehicle being impounded for 60 days.

6) According to the government portal, drivers who endanger the lives of others will face the same punishment.

7) Other offences covered include blocking traffic, running red lights, swerving unexpectedly, and driving without a licence plate.

8) Drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will have their licence suspended for one year, beginning on the day the verdict is issued. The court will determine the fine and jail term for such violators.

9) Using a phone while driving or engaging in any other distraction will result in a fine of AED 400 (8,680) and the imposition of four black points.

Other violations for drivers listed by the UAE government include failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, using expired tyres, illegally transporting passengers, and crowding around accident sites, among others.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Also Read: How Gujarat ATS and a Punjab cop made a drug haul worth Rs 376.5 crore in Mundra

Also Read: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' call