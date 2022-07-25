Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details

    The laws also highlight the black points, severe penalties imposed to discourage drivers from breaking the law, that violators must face. 

    UAE government updates its traffic laws; know laws, fines, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently updated its traffic laws and fines for violating them.

    "The UAE's amended federal traffic law went into effect on 1 July 2017," according to the UAE's government portal. According to Vision 2021, the new regulations aim to protect road users' lives further and reduce traffic fatalities from approximately six per 100,000 people to three per 100,000."

    The laws, which were last updated in May of this year, address, among other things, speeding, the mandatory use of seat belts, fines for reckless driving, ignoring traffic signals, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and using a phone while driving.

    The laws also highlight the black points, severe penalties imposed to discourage drivers from breaking the law, that violators must face.

    Know the updated laws:
    1) Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 80 kilometres per hour will be fined AED 3,000 (65,100). According to the government, they will receive 23 black points, and their car will be impounded for 60 days.

    2) According to the government portal, all passengers in a vehicle, including those in the back seat, must wear seat belts. Failure to do so will result in a fine of AED 400 (8,680) and four black points on the driver's licence.

    3) A child safety seat must be provided for children under four. In this case, too, the violation will result in AED 400 and four black points.

    4) According to the government portal, front-seat passengers must be at least 145 cm tall and no younger than ten years old.

    5) Reckless driving in the UAE will result in a fine of AED 2,000 (43,400), 23 black points, and the vehicle being impounded for 60 days.

    6) According to the government portal, drivers who endanger the lives of others will face the same punishment.

    7) Other offences covered include blocking traffic, running red lights, swerving unexpectedly, and driving without a licence plate.

    8) Drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will have their licence suspended for one year, beginning on the day the verdict is issued. The court will determine the fine and jail term for such violators.

    9) Using a phone while driving or engaging in any other distraction will result in a fine of AED 400 (8,680) and the imposition of four black points.

    Other violations for drivers listed by the UAE government include failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, using expired tyres, illegally transporting passengers, and crowding around accident sites, among others.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Also Read: How Gujarat ATS and a Punjab cop made a drug haul worth Rs 376.5 crore in Mundra

    Also Read: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' call

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China is the largest threat to Britain says Rishi Sunak gcw

    China is the largest threat to Britain, says Rishi Sunak

    Japan Sakurajima volcano erupts citizens evacuated as highest alert issued watch viral video gcw

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

    Saudi Arabia to construct sideway skyscraper in Neom desert for USD 1 trillion to house 50 lakh people Report gcw

    Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google cofounder s wife Check out SpaceX CEO s reply gcw

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Check out SpaceX CEO's reply

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases snt

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases

    Recent Stories

    Does your man sleep after SEX? Reasons why partners doze off after intercourse RBA

    Does your man sleep after SEX? Reasons why partners doze off after intercourse

    China is the largest threat to Britain says Rishi Sunak gcw

    China is the largest threat to Britain, says Rishi Sunak

    football Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour snt

    Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral - gps

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week RBA

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon