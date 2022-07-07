Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' call

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    The two-minute light and laser show at the world's tallest skyscraper projected Sadhguru's Save Soil message, voices of support from global leaders, scientists, and celebrities, and glimpses from Sadhguru's historic 30,000 km motorcycle ride from London to India to garner support towards Save Soil.

    Image: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru 'Save Soil' call

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru may have completed his 100-day, 27-nation journey to raise awareness about the need to save soil, but his message continues to echo worldwide.

    Also Read: Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense'

    Earlier this week, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up supporting the Save Soil movement to further draw the world's attention to the critical need to address rapid soil degeneration. 

    The two-minute light and laser show at the world's tallest skyscraper projected Sadhguru's Save Soil message, voices of support from global leaders, scientists, and celebrities, and glimpses from Sadhguru's historic 30,000 km motorcycle ride from London to India to garner support towards Save Soil. 

    Image: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru 'Save Soil' call

    In the last few weeks, Burj Khalifa joined 50 other iconic locations that showed support for Save Soil. These include Toronto's TV Tower, the Jet D’eau in Geneva, the Montreal Olympic Stadium, the Niagara Falls and the Piazza del Campo (Sienna).

    In India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building in Mumbai, Atal Setu in Goa, Howrah bridge in Kolkata, Chennai and Hubli Railway Stations, Durgam Cheruvu Bridge and Buddha Statue in Hyderabad were among the few prominent locations that lit up in support of the movement. 

    Sadhguru attended the Dubai event virtually. According to the Isha Foundation, which was founded by Sadhguru, the 'Save Soil' journey touched 3.9 billion people in the last three months. Another significant outcome of Sadhguru's mission was that 74 nations agreed to work towards soil regeneration actively. 

    Also Read: Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

    Image: Iconic locations that showed support for Save Soil

    Expressing his gratitude to the UAE government for its vision for soil regeneration, Sadhguru noted that 'the work has just begun' and pointed out that the real challenge is the speed at which the implementation of policies will happen. 

    Sadhguru highlighted that the movement has been successful in changing the narrative as 'today literally across the world, people are talking about soil, governments are discussing soil regeneration programs, budgets are being allocated' and asserted that 'the mission is not over' till we ensure the policies are implemented.

    Also Read: Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

    Image: Iconic locations in India that showed support for Save Soil

    Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru said, "@BurjKhalifa, iconic fulcrum of UAE lighting up to #SaveSoil is a symbolic expression of the commitment of the visionary leadership. The wonderful people & the sensitive leadership can make UAE an ecological leader in the region. Congratulations & Blessings to every one of you.-Sg"

    Also Read: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1 in 3 police stations in India have no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    1 in 3 police stations in India has no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    Kaali filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    'Kaali' filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said

    Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

    Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

    IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, schools and colleges closed - adt

    Heavy rains lash Palghar; house collapse, two locals washed away in flood

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: From Kohli to Raina, former teammates wish the legendary captain snt

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: From Kohli to Raina, former teammates wish the legendary captain

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera Here s all you need to know gcw

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera; Here's all you need to know

    Lesser known facts about Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak, who could be UK's next PM - adt

    Lesser known facts about Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak, who could be UK's next PM

    Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested in POCSO case for allegedly flashing at schoolgirls RBA

    Kerala actor Sreejith Ravi arrested in POCSO case for allegedly flashing at schoolgirls

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Apply for 37 posts know age limit how to apply salary and other details gcw

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 posts; know age limit, how to apply, salary and other details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon