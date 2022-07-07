Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' call

The two-minute light and laser show at the world's tallest skyscraper projected Sadhguru's Save Soil message, voices of support from global leaders, scientists, and celebrities, and glimpses from Sadhguru's historic 30,000 km motorcycle ride from London to India to garner support towards Save Soil.

Image: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru 'Save Soil' call

Spiritual leader Sadhguru may have completed his 100-day, 27-nation journey to raise awareness about the need to save soil, but his message continues to echo worldwide. Also Read: Sadhguru Exclusive: 'Organic farming is urban nonsense' Earlier this week, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up supporting the Save Soil movement to further draw the world's attention to the critical need to address rapid soil degeneration. The two-minute light and laser show at the world's tallest skyscraper projected Sadhguru's Save Soil message, voices of support from global leaders, scientists, and celebrities, and glimpses from Sadhguru's historic 30,000 km motorcycle ride from London to India to garner support towards Save Soil.

Image: Burj Khalifa lights up to back Sadhguru 'Save Soil' call

In the last few weeks, Burj Khalifa joined 50 other iconic locations that showed support for Save Soil. These include Toronto's TV Tower, the Jet D’eau in Geneva, the Montreal Olympic Stadium, the Niagara Falls and the Piazza del Campo (Sienna). In India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building in Mumbai, Atal Setu in Goa, Howrah bridge in Kolkata, Chennai and Hubli Railway Stations, Durgam Cheruvu Bridge and Buddha Statue in Hyderabad were among the few prominent locations that lit up in support of the movement. Sadhguru attended the Dubai event virtually. According to the Isha Foundation, which was founded by Sadhguru, the 'Save Soil' journey touched 3.9 billion people in the last three months. Another significant outcome of Sadhguru's mission was that 74 nations agreed to work towards soil regeneration actively. Also Read: Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

Image: Iconic locations that showed support for Save Soil

Expressing his gratitude to the UAE government for its vision for soil regeneration, Sadhguru noted that 'the work has just begun' and pointed out that the real challenge is the speed at which the implementation of policies will happen. Sadhguru highlighted that the movement has been successful in changing the narrative as 'today literally across the world, people are talking about soil, governments are discussing soil regeneration programs, budgets are being allocated' and asserted that 'the mission is not over' till we ensure the policies are implemented. Also Read: Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

Image: Iconic locations in India that showed support for Save Soil