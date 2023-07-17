Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two killed, child injured in 'emergency' on Russian Crimea bridge; check details

    The traffic flow on the Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region, has been suspended due to an emergency incident near the 145th pillar, as reported by a Moscow-appointed official and state media on Monday.

    The governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, tragically announced that a couple lost their lives while their daughter sustained injuries on the Crimea Bridge on Monday. Addressing the incident on the Telegram messaging app, Gladkov acknowledged the widely circulated video on the internet showing a vehicle with Belgorod license plates that had been involved in the accident.

    Providing details of the situation, he expressed the devastating news that the injured girl had lost both her parents in the incident, stating, "The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."

    Sergey Aksyonov, the governor of Crimea, shared the news on Telegram, stating, "Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory."

    Aksyonov further mentioned that law enforcement agencies and relevant services were actively involved in handling the situation, without providing additional specifics at the time. The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge, reports said.

    "Crimean authorities will provide all the necessary support to tourists in connection with the stopping of traffic on the Crimean bridge," a Russian news agency cited a regional official as saying.

    The bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, serves as a crucial transportation link for supplying Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

    However, in October 2022, the bridge suffered damage from a truck bomb in an attack that Moscow attributed to Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in the incident, refuting the accusations made by Moscow.

