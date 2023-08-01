Twitter's logo rebranding inspires WWF's powerful message on wildlife conservation

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a major shift, Twitter recently replaced its iconic bird logo with the letter 'X,' following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The change has sparked a wave of discussions, jokes, and memes on the internet. The original Twitter logo featured a bird, fittingly representing the platform's name inspired by the sound of birds chattering.

    The German chapter of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) capitalised on Twitter's logo rebranding to draw attention to wildlife conservation. Collaborating with advertising agency McCann Germany, WWF created a compelling graphic showing the evolution of Twitter's blue bird logos over the years. The post emphasises that some animal species are at risk of extinction without proper protection.

    Also read: X replaces Twitter blue bird as app icon for iPhones and Android users

    When translated into English, the caption of the graphic reads, ''The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!''

    The text on the graphic, reads, “Protect our animal species before it's too late.”

    The graphic received mixed responses from Twitter users. Some saw the connection between the rebranding and wildlife conservation, praising the ad agency's work. Others interpreted the meaning in different ways, considering it could be about free speech or protecting wildlife. Some users humorously joined the "wildlife rescue mission" to save precious creatures from going "tweet-tweet" into extinction.

    Some users criticised Elon Musk for the logo change, calling it cultural vandalism. Others playfully referred to the extinct bird logo and compared it to endangered species. The post resonated with people, prompting discussions about both the logo rebranding and the importance of protecting wildlife.

    WWF's creative use of Twitter's logo rebranding to promote wildlife conservation has sparked meaningful conversations and raised awareness about the urgent need to protect endangered animal species. By leveraging a trending topic, the organization successfully conveyed its message to a global audience, urging people to take action before it's too late.

    Also read: 'Bright as hell': Elon Musk's glowing 'X' logo installation atop HQ in San Francisco leaves neighbours fuming

